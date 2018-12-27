Our White Christmas was a few days late this year, as rain and snow blanketed most of southwest Kansas early Thursday morning and through the day.

According to National Weather Service Dodge City meteorologist Larry Ruthi, the total snowfall at the measured at the Dodge City Airport was 0.8 inches with wind speeds reaching as high as 57 miles per hour at 7:38 a.m. Thursday.

"You may see a local storm report with a 58 miles per hour peak gust," Ruthi said. "This is due to a rounding issue on the hourly reports.

"The official measurement was 57 miles per hour."

With the winter weather came some last minute closures throughout the area.

According to St. Catherine Hospital community relations coordinator Shawna Deal, the Dodge City Medical Center, Montezuma Clinic, Ulysses Family Physicians and Siena, Convenient Care, Plaza Medical, Women's Clinic, Heart Center & Wound Care in Garden City were closed down for the day.

Ford County offices were closed down at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, said Ford County Administrator J.D. Gilbert.

The only effect the weather had for city officials was a delay in general transportation routes between 9 and 10 a.m.

Gov. Jeff Colyer, interviewed after an event in DeSoto, said he signed a disaster declaration in advance to speed preparedness for the snow storm.

"I want people to be mindful of what the weather is doing," the governor said. "Don't go out unless you absolutely need to be out on the roads right now. We have crews that have been out salting and cleaning our roads. We're very fortunate that we didn't have a major ice storm component to this."

He said the added volume of traffic following Christmas made it more important for motorists to be wary of conditions in western Kansas.

"We want people to think twice about when they're driving. Do it it daylight hours. Make sure that you're observing rules of the road," he said.

In all, the total rainfall Wednesday (midnight to midnight) was 1.02 inches, and 0.17 inches fell through noon today, according to Ruthi. "This gives us a total of 27.97 inches for the year," he said. "As of noon (Thursday), 2018 is the 12th wettest year since annual totals began in 1875 and the wettest year since 1973.

"The wettest year was 1944 with 33.98 inches of precipitation. It is very unusual to have more than an inch of rain in a 24 hour period in late December.

"For the period from Dec. 20 through Dec. 31, there have been only four days with more precipitation than what fell Wednesday."

For the rest of the week, it won't be getting any warmer. Highs will be in the mid 20s Friday and only near 30 Saturday.

"The temperature will not rise above freezing until around noon on Sunday," said Ruthi. "There may be a snow flurry Friday night, and light snow is possible again Monday.

"Another surge of cold air will arrive Monday, and highs Monday and Tuesday probably will be in the 20s again.

"Much warmer weather should return on Jan. 3, 2019.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com

Additional reporting by Tim Carpenter, Topeka Capital Journal