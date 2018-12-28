The annual Ford County 4-H Foundation annual meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, at 6 p.m. at the Ford County Extension Office in Dodge City.

Two members will be elected on a county-wide basis to serve a three-year term.

The Ford County 4-H Foundation offers 4-H college scholarships, 4-H camp and volunteer development scholarships, and helps sponsor 4-H programming such as school enrichment and award trips for 4-H members.

Current Board Members are: Jeannie Durler, Maureen Flax, Linda Martin, Karen Ring, Lisa Rumbaugh and Theresa Settle.

The public is invited to become a member of the Ford County 4-H Foundation by giving a small donation.

Donations may be paid at the annual meeting or sent to the 4-H Foundation at 100 Gunsmoke, Dodge City, KS 67801.

For more information, call the Ford County K-State Research and Extension Office at 620-227-4542.