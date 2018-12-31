The Dodge City Public Library, in coordination with the Credit Union of Dodge City and Genesis Behavioral Health, have reported that their Warm Winter Project has led to the donation of nearly 170 items to help keep children a little warmer during the winter season.

The Warm Winter Project ran from Dec. 3 to Dec. 21, 2018, and received over 150 coats, gloves, scarves and jackets that were sent to the Credit Union of Dodge City for their program to help children stay warm and eighteen blankets delivered to Genesis Family Health.

"The public support for this project was amazing," said Phil Handsaker, community relations specialist for the Dodge City Public Library. "Our giving tree was wrapped up as warmly as local children will be with donated items, covering the branches.

"We are so pleased to have been a part of this project again this year, and look forward to 2019."