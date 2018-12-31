They were infamous train and bank robbers, and one of their alleged hideouts was not very far from Dodge City.

Eva Dalton, a sister of this notorious gang of brothers, moved to Meade, Kansas where she married J.N. Whipple in October 1887. Here, about 40 miles southwest of Dodge City, they moved into a tiny cottage with only a living room and bedroom upstairs and a kitchen in the daylight basement.

Legend has it, some of Eva Dalton's brothers came to visit the couple during the Whipple's period of occupancy. After robbing a train 30 miles north at Cimarron, the Dalton Gang are said to have used the Whipple's tiny cottage as a hideout, digging a tunnel to the barn in case they had to make a quick escape. It is unknown how involved Eva and her husband were in the brothers wrong doings, but if the legends are true, certainly they knew about their bad acts and about the escape tunnel.

The Whipple's experienced financial difficulties and lost the house to a tax sale in November 1892. Sumner W. Price bought the house Mr. Whipple had paid $400 for $50. The Whipple's moved to Oklahoma and the H.G. Marshall family moved into the home.

The Marshall's soon discovered a tunnel leading to the barn under the staircase. Though the Dalton Gang no longer existed by this time, they must have had acquaintances who knew of the hideout. Several times while the Marshall's lived there, horse riders rode to the barn and came through the tunnel to the house. Once these "visitors" realized the Whipple's no longer occupied the house they left without causing any trouble.

Bob Dalton, who killed his first man before the age of 20, was the leader of brothers Emmet and Gratton from the onset. While these three Daltons and a fourth, William, were felonious, their siblings were for the most part hard-working, upstanding farming class people. Frank Dalton was a lawman who was killed in the line of duty in 1887 or 1888.

No one is certain what turned some of the brothers to a life of crime. Their father, Lewis, had a passion for fast horses which may encouraged his sons to fall in with criminals who needed speed in committing their offenses. Their mother, Adeline Younger Dalton, was an aunt to the Younger brothers and was related to the James brothers. Her tales of the exploits of the these outlaw relatives may have peaked their interest in law-breaking.

The Dalton Gang's life of crime ended abruptly on October 5, 1892 when they made the foolish attempt to rob two banks at once in Coffeyville, Kansas. Brothers, Bob and Gratton, along with Dick Broadwell and Bill Power, were shot and killed. Emmet, who was wounded and captured, was the only survivor. Emmet received a life sentence at the Kansas State Penitentiary in Lansing. He was pardoned after 14 years and moved to California where he died as a real estate agent in 1937 at the age of 66.

In 1941, the Works Projects Administration and the National Youth Administration reconstructed the barn and the 96 foot long, 32 inch wide, 80 inch high tunnel. The town made the site a tourist attraction which the Meade Chamber of Commerce operated. Not wanting to glorify the Daltons' life of crime, they named the site Meade Historical Park. The home, tunnel and barn has been renamed Dalton Gang Hideout, and is a museum owned by the Meade County Historical Society. In 2015, the site was added to the National Register of Historic Places.