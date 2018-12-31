Visitors to Dodge City frequently learn about local history as soon as they start exploring the Trail of Fame downtown, according to Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame historian Charlie Meade.

"You know, I’m there, walking around downtown, and I’m the first one they see," he says.

Meade, a Special Deputy U.S. Marshal who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in November 2018, is a fan of local history and all stories which help make that local history fascinating.

In addition to serving as tour guide for Dodge City Trail of Fame, Inc., a walking tour of the downtown Dodge City historic district, Meade also gives presentations about history of the area.

In addition, he has sometimes guided "ghost tours" of the town.

"It’s pretty easy to get a busload of 50 people in two days when you plan a ghost tour in this town," Meade said. "It’s been a couple of years since I’ve led one, but we used to start at Casey’s Cowtown, move on to the Hoover Pavillion, go to Front Street and the old Eckles Building and the old Warshaw men’s store, to the Lora Locke Hotel, and end at the cemetery west of town."

Meade has a story shared by a woman who used to work in the Warshaw building.

"She told me that one time the store got shipments of men’s cologne, and she stocked extra bottles on shelves in the basement," he says. "When she went to the basement the second day, all the bottles were on the floor and she heard a voice say, ‘I don’t like that. Don’t do it again.’ She said she never went into that basement again!"

Meade is a fan of all types of stories which bring people to Dodge City.

"People have all seen movies and TV shows, and they’re interested in our history," he says. "That’s what brings people here."

In addition to ghostly lore, Meade is also well versed in information about the eradication of the buffalo and the start of the cattle industry of our area.

"When I’m talking about area history, I always talk about the buffalo late in the l860s," he says. "They were killing four-five hundred buffalo a day, or five to six hundred thousand in five years, and getting two or three dollars per hide.

They shipped those hides overseas, where people in Europe wore buffalo coats. It was also a time that was the beginning of our Industrial Period, when steam engines used thick leather belts made from buffalo."

Once the buffalo were gone, Dodge City became a center for longhorn cattle.

"By around l870, the train had come to Dodge City, and we became the main shipping point for cattle," Meade says.

During the Civil War, longhorn cattle in Texas had been left alone when ranchers enlisted to fight.

By the time those ranchers returned home, their cattle had multiplied, were unbranded, and many were weak from hunger.

"Those Texas ranchers would give their cattle to cattle drivers," Meade says. "It took three months to get here, but by the time they did, the cattle were in better shape, and Dodge City buyers would give $10-$20 per head for them.

"Any grassland south of Dodge City was open grazing land where cattlemen could let the herds rest up, have water and grass. Nobody had a ranch there.

According to the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad, l871-l885 were the heydays for the Dodge City cattle industry."

Meade uses his positions as historical presenter and historical tour guide to promote Dodge City.

"Today we are still Queen of the Cow Towns," he says. "If you eat a steak in Dodge City, it’s almost sure that that steak has been grown within 50 miles of here."

Meade enjoys his position as a local historian.

"I couldn’t find a better life than doing what I do," he says.