MONTEZUMA — The Norman Rockwell Museum presents Norman Rockwell and the American Family, part of a series of traveling exhibitions celebrating the art of Norman Rockwell at the Stauth Museum.

"The traveling exhibitions extend the Museum's print and archival collections beyond our walls to audiences who may not have the opportunity to visit the Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts," said Museum Director Laurie Norton Moffatt. "This exhibit will be on display at the Stauth Memorial Museum of Montezuma for a short six-week exhibit period over the Christmas holiday through Jan. 19.

What a great outing with family and friends and a great way to pass these amazing images on to the next generation.

In the 1950s and 1960s, the Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company of Springfield, Massachusetts, commissioned illustrator Norman Rockwell to create scenes reflecting American family life for its national advertising campaign.

These popular images appeared in leading publications such as The Saturday Evening Post, Time, and Newsweek, with text that inspired readers to consider purchasing life insurance.

Many of Rockwell's Stockbridge neighbors, and the artist himself, appear as models in the series. The images constitute the largest group of works created by the artist for any single commission.

Norman Rockwell and the American Family presents 80 framed prints which offer poignant reflections on American family life, from youth to old age, as portrayed by Norman Rockwell during the mid-twentieth century.

The Norman Rockwell Museum holds the largest and most significant collection of art and archival materials relating to the life and work of Norman Rockwell.

The Museum also preserves, interprets, and exhibits a growing collection of original illustration art by noted American illustrators, from historical to contemporary.

The Norman Rockwell Museum Art Collection and Norman Rockwell Archive inspire a vibrant year-round on-site exhibition program, national and international traveling exhibitions, and arts and humanities programs that engage diverse audiences.

The Museum’s collections, which are made accessible worldwide, are a comprehensive resource relating to Norman Rockwell and the art of illustration, the role of published imagery in society, and the American twentieth century.

Since its inception, Norman Rockwell Museum has explored the impact of illustrated images and their role in shaping and reflecting our world through changing exhibitions, publications, and programs. Dedication to a deepened understanding of the art of illustration has led to the formation of the Rockwell Center for American Visual Studies.

The first of its kind in the nation, this research institute supports sustained scholarship and establishes Norman Rockwell Museum's leadership in the vanguard of preservation and interpretation relating to this important aspect of American visual culture.

Norman Rockwell and the American Family exhibit is partially funded at the Stauth Memorial Museum by a grant from The Arthur and Cornelia Scroggins Foundation Fund at the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas.

The Stauth Museum asks to call in advance for groups of five or more with tours and groups welcome by appointment.

Contact 620-846-2527 for information or to set up a tour.

Hours for the Stauth Museum, 111 N Aztec Street in Montezuma, are Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, 1 to 4:30 p.m.

As of Jan. 1, the museum will no longer be open on Sunday's.

They are closed on Mondays and all major holidays.

Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted to help pay for the exhibit.

Visit www.stauthmemorialmuseum.org for up-to-date exhibit and museum information.