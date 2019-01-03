Cancer affects way too many lives.

The Relay for Life organization is looking for people who would like to help them in fighting cancer.

They will be having an informational/kick off meet on Jan. 14 at the Dodge City Senior Center, 2408 Central Avenue.

They will be serving chili and discussing the events for 2019.

There are many different ways to get involved, so come and find out what you can.

Relay for Life encourages survivors, promotes awareness and raises money for the American Cancer Society.

They are planning to have the main Relay for Life on May 31 at the Dodge City Community College dome.

Breakthrough research, free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline (1-800-227-2345) and rides to treatment, are just a few of the dealings of the American Cancer Society.

If you cannot make it to the kick off meeting but would like to be involved, call or text Marcy Taylor at 620-430-4084.