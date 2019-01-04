MONTEZUMA – The Stauth Memorial Museum of Montezuma announced they are the recipient of a $25,000 grant from The Arthur and Cornelia Scroggins Foundation Fund at the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas to help with the costs to host four of the six traveling exhibits in 2019.

Grants from the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas are made available to charitable organizations in Southwest Kansas. In particular, the Scroggins Foundation Fund is awarded to programs and projects focused on serving youth.

The Stauth Memorial Museum features the travel adventures of Claude and Donalda Stauth, long-time residents of southwest Kansas who traveled to 95 countries collecting indigenous art, instruments, costumes, statues, tribal hunting weapons and more.

The Stauth’s wanted the museum to go beyond the story of their personal travels so the Special Exhibitions Gallery features traveling exhibits from renowned exhibit sources.

Each new exhibit brings an opportunity to learn about interesting places, cultures, traditions and history.

Exhibits change every six to nine times a year so there is always something new to see and learn.

The first traveling exhibit is Norman Rockwell and the American Family, on display until Jan. 19. The 80 framed prints in the exhibit offer poignant reflections on American family life, from youth to old age, as portrayed by Norman Rockwell during the mid-twentieth century.

In the 1950s and 1960s, the Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company of Springfield, Massachusetts, commissioned illustrator Norman Rockwell to create scenes reflecting American family life for its national advertising campaign.

These popular images appeared in leading publications such as The Saturday Evening Post, Time, and Newsweek, with text that inspired readers to consider purchasing life insurance. The images constitute the largest group of works created by the artist for any single commission.

Norman Rockwell and the American Family has been organized by the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

The next traveling exhibit included in this grant is Small Wonders: Insects in Focus on display from Jan. 29, to March 16.

In the air, water, and even under foot, insects inhabit every domain of our daily lives, performing essential functions that balance our fragile ecosystem on earth.

By using cutting-edge technology and custom methods, artist Bob Sober created this exhibition of breathtaking beauty that allows viewers to see this hidden world like they’ve never seen it before.

Creating human-scale images of insects, with resolution so high that every hair, dimple, and tiny structure is clearly revealed, was impossible prior to the technological advancements of the past ten years.

These tiny creatures are indeed artwork, in every sense of the word. The exhibition is organized by ExhibitsUSA, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance.

The summer traveling exhibit included in the grant is the 13-week exhibit America’s Road: The Journey of Route 66 on display from July 9, through Oct. 5.

Route 66 is emblematic of the American Experience. Nearly every aspect of 20th century United States history is reflected in the story of the people and events along the Mother Road.

Nearly a hundred years of highway culture can be found, whether a thriving relic or decaying in ruin. The highway stretches 2,448 miles and crosses through eight states, tracing the migration of people from the Midwest to the Pacific coast.

This exhibit showcases the stories of people, places, and events from 1926 until today. Themes that run through the exhibit include the history of Route 66, the evolution of automobile travel, innovations, communities and populations as well as accounts of travelers and more.

An exceptionally well-maintained, original and non-restored 1965 Ford Mustang travels with the exhibit. The interactive displays and the marvelous visual elements comprise a unique, state-by-state look back at America’s Main Street. Exhibit developed and toured by NRG! Exhibitions.

The last traveling exhibit included in the grant is Wandering Spirit: African Wax Prints that will be hosted at the Stauth Museum from Oct. 20, to Dec. 1.

Batik is a Javanese word that refers to a traditional technique of wax-resist dyeing, in which a pattern is made on both sides of cotton fabric with warm liquid wax. After the wax cools and solidifies, the cloth is dyed with a primary color and the wax is then removed, revealing the pattern where the wax had once been.

Clothing in Africa serves an important means of communication, sending secret messages and retelling local proverbs. It also depicts a person’s social status and position, political convictions, ambition, marital status, ethnicity, age, sex, and group affiliations.

The history of the African wax print is a history paved along colonial trade routes and globalization in the post-colonial era. Though not originally African, these textiles have become ingrained in African culture and society, and loved and identified as their own. The exhibition is organized by ExhibitsUSA, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance.

The Stauth Museum relies on grants and donations to help with the costs of traveling exhibits to continue the mission of Claude and Donalda Stauth to bring the world and its cultures to Montezuma and southwest Kansas.

If you would like to help sponsor one of the exhibitions listed above or any other exhibitions coming to the Museum in the future, please call Kim at 620-846-2527.

Museum hours are: Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Admission is free but all donations are greatly appreciated!

Check out our website at www.stauthmemorialmuseum.org for more information about these amazing exhibitions.