The warmer weather from the past few days, when highs reached the 50s on Wednesday, will soon be a thing of the past.

Time to grab those heavy coats, hats, gloves, scarves and —yes — snow shovels once again as more snow is on the way.

Thursday's highs in the Topeka area should crack the 50-degree mark for the second consecutive day. Not bad.

But a cold front that will push through the area later in the day on Thursday will bring with it a chance for snow and drop temperatures, with highs in the 20s on Friday and Saturday and around 30 on Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for north-central, east-central and northeast Kansas from 6 a.m. Thursday through 6 p.m. Friday.

An upper-level disturbance will move east across the state on Friday, bringing a chance for snow, according to the weather service. The heavier snowfall will be along and north of a line extending from Concordia to Topeka to Lawrence.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected to fall between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday.

Plan on slippery road conditions and potentially hazardous conditions on the morning and evening commutes on Friday.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: Sunny, with a high near 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

• Tonight: A 20 percent chance of snow. Increasing clouds, with a low around 18. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Friday: Snow. High near 20. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

• Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Saturday: A 30 percent chance of snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Saturday night: A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 18.

• Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

• Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

• Monday, Washington's Birthday: A 20 percent chance of snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.

• Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

• Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.

• Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

• Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35.