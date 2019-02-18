McPHERSON — The first 10 minutes of the second half has cost the Bethel College men’s basketball team a lot of games in the past few seasons.

The Threshers reversed that script Saturday, outscoring McPherson College 22-10 in the first 10 minutes of the second half to claim an 84-68 win in the season finale for both squads.

Bethel ends the season 15-15 overall and 10-14 in KCAC play, the team’s best record in 15 years. McPherson drops to 10-19, 6-18 in KCAC play.

“We finally flipped that switch,” Bethel coach Jayson Artaz said. “I think for the first time in a few games, we finally made some shots. We defended really well. We held them to 30 in the first half. We made them take some tough shots. We pressured them a ton. It’s nice to make a big run where you’re thinking, ‘now you can put a team away.’ The made a run when they started to foul and drove the ball as hard as they could. We let them get to the win too many time and bailed them out with fouls. We made enough plays down the stretch and got some stops. They missed a couple of threes. We extended back out and finished the game.”

Poe Bryant and Dakota Foster led Bethel with 14 points each. Seniors Trey Sleep and Joe Rushing each added 10 points each. Freshman Jaylon Scott had 10 points with 12 rebounds.

Sleep had made just his third start of the season and averaged just 9.3 minutes a game. Rushing played just five games this season with two starts.

“That was amazing,” Sleep said. “It hasn’t been too tough with a team like this, making me want to come to practice each day. The biggest thing today was having that energy from the start. We played good defense, rotated well and passed the ball well.”

Scott said he’s applied to graduate programs in sports management and aspires to be an athletic director.

“We went with that lineup Wednesday and got good energy out of it,” Artaz said. “We just went with what works. Trey and Joe, we tried to get the ball inside to them as much as we can. They did a good job on the ball screens and get good position when they switched.”

Scott finished the season with 308 steals, breaking a school record that stood for 49 years. Bryant also set a single-season steals record with 59

McPherson was led by Chamaje Barideaux with 20 points. Careino Gurley added 18 points.

Bethel led by as many as eight in the first half. A Scott putback at the buzzer put the Threshers up 39-30.

The Threshers opened the second half on an 8-2 run capped by a Sleep layup. McPherson got back to within 11. A Sam Morgan trey with four minutes to play as the shot clock was expiring put Bethel back up by 15.

Artaz finishes his first season as a head coach.

“The biggest thing coming into this season was our culture and how important that is,” Artaz said. “We need a relationship with our players and try to get this program going in the right direction.

“We need to get some shooter. We need to be able to stretch the floor. We need a couple more bigs from a depth perspective. We can fill some of those spots. We have some good ones coming back. That sets us up when the juniors graduate.”

BETHEL (15-15-, 10-14 KCAC) — Trey Sleep 5-8 0-0 10, Poe Bryant 4-10 6-8 14, Dakota Foster 4-7 4-4 14, Terrell Marshall 1-4 4-9 6, Jalal Gondal 0-1 0-0 0, Sam Morgan 2-6 0-0 6, Ahmed Fall 0-0 0-0 0, Kiesean Weiher 1-2 2-2 4, Jaylon Scott 1-5 8-10 10, Greg White 1-2 0-0 3, Clifford Byrd, Jr 2-7 0-1 4, Tavaughn Flowers 0-0 0-0 0, Garrett White 1-2 0-0 3, Joe Rushing 4-6 2-2 10. TOTALS 26-60 26-36 84.

McPHERSON (10-19, 6-18 KCAC) — Chamaje Barideaux 5-11 6-8 20, Grant Owens 0-1 0-0 0, Garrett Owen 1-3 0-0 2, Travon Shelvin 0-0 0-0 0, Josh Rivers 1-5 3-4 5, Jeffrey Oxford 0-1 0-0 0, Lual Magot 2-4 2-3 6, Jorge Calleros 0-0 0-0 0, Grant Munsen 0-1 0-0 0, Frederick Watts 2-9 2-4 6, Taylor Ellison 3-8 0-0 9, Careino Gurley 6-8 5-6 18, Delvon Hightower 1-6 0-0 2. TOTALS 21-57 18-25 68.

Bethel;39;45;—84

McPherson;30;38;—68

Total fouls — BC 22, MC 28. Technical fouls — MC: Munsen 15:15-1h, Gurley 18:18-2h. Fouled out — BC: Rushing 1:04-2h. MC: Gurley 4:43-2h. 3-point shooting — BC 6-16 (Bryant 0-2, Foster 2-3, Gondal 0-1, Morgan 2-3, Scott 0-1, Gr.White 1-1, Byrd Jr. 0-2, Ga.White 1-2, Rushing 0-1), MC (Barideaux 4-7, Owen 0-2, Rivers 0-2, Magot 0-1, Watts 0-3, Ellison 3-6, Gurley 1-2, Hightower 0-3). Rebounds — BC (Scott 12), MC (Watts 8). Assists — BC (Marshall 3, Morgan 3, Scott 3), MC (Rivers 3, Hightower 3). Turnovers — BC 17 (Scott 5), MC 17 (Barideaux 4). Blocked shots — BC (Scott 2), MC (Owens 1, Rivers 1, Watts 1). Steals — BC (Bryant 2, Marshall 2, Gr.White 2), MC (Watts 2, Hightower 2).