McPHERSON — The Bethel College women’s basketball team’s quest for win 21 in the regular season was thwarted by McPherson College 68-58 Saturday in the regular-season finale.

Bethel falls to 20-9, 15-9 in KCAC play. McPherson, already eliminated from the post-season, improves to 13-17, 9-15 in KCAC play. The two teams split the season series.

“We’re moving past this game,” Bethel coach Drew Johnson said. “We’re going on to the conference tournament as the fourth seed. We get to host a home game Thursday. We’ll be energized and motivated and be ready to compete.”

Brittany Roberts led McPherson with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Danielle Holt added 14 points.

Abby Schmidt finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds, her 17th double-double of the season. Tierra Powell and Karlie Schroeder each scored eight points.

Schmidt is up to 326 rebounds for the season, extending her school record. Jade Brown’s 191 defensive rebounds extends her school record.

Down 9-4, Bethel ended the quarter on a 10-3 run. Bethel scored one point in the first four minutes of the second quarter. It took McPherson 4:20 to score a layup. The Bulldogs added a free throw after a Bethel technical foul. A Danielle Holt layup with 5:08 left in the half tied the game. Roberts followed with a hook shot to put McPherson back in the lead.

Schmidt broke the McPherson run with a layup. A Brown trey put Bethel ahead by three in the final two minutes of the half. Schmidt added two free throws.

A Roberts layup got McPherson within three at the half, 29-26.

Bethel led by as many as five early in the third quarter. A Roberts layup gave McPherson a lead with under five minutes to play. Holt followed with a layup off a turnover.

Bethel came back with a free throw and a Karlie Schroeder layup to tie the game. A pair of Roberts layups and a Maison Moseley three-point play put McPherson up by seven with 1:19 left in the quarter. Bethel cut it to five, 46-41, at the end of the quarter.

Elle Gillen opened the fourth quarter with two straight 3-pointers. Moseley added two free throws. Bethel never recovered. Bethel played its reserves for the last six minutes of the game, pulling within 10.

“They made really good plays,” Johnson said. “Credit McPherson. They made some shots. They did a good job of executing their stuff. As a coaching staff, I don’t feel like I did a good enough job of getting us into what we need to be in. That told the tale of the game.”

Bethel hosts Bethany at 7 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals of the KCAC post-season tournament. Bethel swept the regular-season series between the two-teams, winning 58-49 at home in December and 68-64 on the road in January. The Swedes are 18-12 after a 77-67 win over 18th-ranked Kansas Wesleyan Saturday.

Bethany is on a five-game winning streak.

Bethel qualifies for the post season for the first time since 2015 and hosts its first quarterfinal game since 2010.

“We have an exciting time ahead of us,” Johnson said. “We’re looking forward to having a really good crowd. For us, it’s be ready for who ever is in front of you.”

BETHEL (20-9, 15-9 KCAC) — Karlie Schroeder 3-8 1-4 8, Riley Schmieder 2-4 0-0 4, Abby Schmidt 4-9 10-13 18, Jade Brown 1-6 2-2 4, Kadi Relph 0-0 0-0 0, Caitlin Williams 2-2 0-0 4, Sydney Tenant 0-1 0-0 0, Kayla Newman 3-5 0-0 6, Kendall Michalski 0-3 1-2 1, Josie Calzonetti 1-3 0-0 2, Alyjah Kennedy 0-4 1-4 1, Tierra Powell 1-2 5-6 8, Claira Spurgeon 0-0 2-2 2. TOTALS 17-47 22-33 58.

McPHERSON (13-17, 9-15) — Danielle Holt 7-9 0-1 14, Scarlet Rodriguez 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor Osborn 0-0 0-0 0, Brittni Harlow 0-0 1-2 1, Asya Tims 3-8 2-2 9, Julie Olvera 0-2 0-0 0, Kristin Potter 0-2 0-0 0, Micayla Mikulski 0-0 0-0 0, Bela Raimondi 2-11 2-2 8, Brittany Roberts 10-20 2-3 22, Brooke DeLuca 1-5 1-2 3, Elle Gillen 2-6 0-0 6, Maison Moseley 1-4 3-3 5, Kyrstin Branscum 0-0 0-0 0, Emily Whitley 0-0 0-0 0, Haley Hurst 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 26-67 11-15 68.

Bethel;16;13;12;17;—58

McPherson;12;14;20;22;—68

Total fouls — BC 16, MC 25. Technical fouls — BC: coach 5:27-2q. MC: Roberts 6:10-4q. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — BC 2-10 (Schroeder 1-4, Tenant 0-1, Michalski 0-2, Calzonetti 0-2, Powell 1-1), MC 5-19 (Tims 1-4, Olvera 0-1, Potter 0-2, Raimondi 2-7, DeLuca 0-1, Gillen 2-4). Rebounds — BC 40 (Schmidt 13), MC 38 (Roberts 10). Assists — BC 8 (Schmieder 2, Brown 2, Williams 2), MC 12 (DeLuca 6). Turnovers — BC 27 (Brown 7), MC 18 (Roberts 3, Gillen 3). Blocked shots — BC 3 (Schmidt 3), MC 2 (Holt 2). Steals — BC 9 (Schroeder 2, Brown 2, Calzonetti 2), MC 12 (Holt 4, DeLuca 4).