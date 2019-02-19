SALINA — As the old saying goes, “Some days you eat the bear and some days the bear eats you.”

The latter held true Monday for the Newton High School boys’ basketball team in an 80-43 loss to Salina Central Monday night in Salina. Newton was outscored 48-21 from 3-point range as Central hit 16 of 33 from 3-point range and 37 of 56 overall.

Newton was seven of 23 from 3-point range and 15 of 41 overall.

“They scored 48 from threes,” Newton coach Andy Preston said. “That’s probably the best I’ve ever seen a team shoot like that. There were a couple of times where we lost them in transition on screens, but for the most part, we kept on them.”

The two teams split the regular-season series.

Central, 14-5 overall and 7-5 in league play, was led by David Grammer with 38 points, hitting six 3-pointers. Caden Kickhaefer scored 16 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Harper Williams hit five 3-pointers enroute to 15 points.

Ty Berry led Newton with 18 points. Jaheem Ray added nine points. Newton was held to seven points inside. The Railers dominated inside in the first meeting.

“Kickhaefer was the game changer tonight,” Preston said. “He didn’t score like that the first time we played them. He hit four or five threes. We didn’t have shots fall from the perimeter. They did a good job of clogging up the lane. You go through games like this, so you have to just move on from it.”

Central hit five of 11 from 3-point range in the first quarter to take a 20-8 lead. Newton was three of 11 from the field total. Newton trailed 35-20 at the half.

Newton scored the first four points of the third quarter. Central replied with a 10-0 run. Newton trailed 61-35 at the end of the period.

Central triggered the 30-point running clock with five minutes to play.

Newton is 10-9, 6-5 in AV-CTL I play. Newton hosts Salina South at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

“The sub-state seedings come out Wednesday, but that’s still a big game for us,” Preston said. “We need to have some momentum for the sub-state. It’s senior night. The last couple of games we’ve been stymied on offense. We’ll get a couple of days of practice, hopefully with this storm coming in, and get ready for South.”

NEWTON (10-9, 6-5 AV-CTL I) — Berry 2 (4) 2-3 2, 18; Sauceda 0 (1) 0-0 4, 3; Coleman 0 0-0 0, 0; Wondra 0 0-0 0, 0; Krogmeier 1 (1) 0-1 0, 5; Ray 3 (1) 0-0 2, 9; Golubski 0 0-0 0, 0; Petz 0 0-1 0, 0; Peterson 2 2-2 2, 6; Mills 0 0-0 0, 0; Jones 0 1-2 1, 1; Edwards 0 1-2 1, 1; TOTALS 8 (7) 6-11 12, 43.

SALINA CENTRAL (14-5, 7-5 AV-CTL I) — DeMars 1 2-2 0, 4; Richardson 0 (1) 0-1 0, 3; D.Grammer 7 (6) 6-6 1, 38; Tedlock 0 0-0 1, 0; Driver 1 0-0 5, 2; Williams 0 (5) 0-2 1, 15; M.Grammer 0 0-2 1, 0; McHenry 0 0-0 1, 0; Kickhaefer 1 (4) 2-2 2, 16; Glen 0 0-0 2, 0; Stack 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 11 (16) 10-15 15, 80.

Newton;8;12;15;8;—43

S.Central;20;15;26;19;—80

Technical fouls — New.: Sauceda 1:06-3q. SC: Driver 1:06-3q.