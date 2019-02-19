Topeka-area residents who have grown weary of snow this season were in for another round of the white stuff, which was expected to start Tuesday evening and continue into Wednesday.

The National Weather Service projected that 3 to 5 inches of snow would fall in the Topeka area.

In addition to the snow, the weather service said, an accumulation of less than one-tenth of an inch of ice also was possible.

Kyle Poage, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Topeka, said the capital city averages 14 calendar days with measurable snowfall per season, which runs from July through June.

Through Monday, Topeka had seen 13 calendar days with measurable snowfall since October. Tuesday and Wednesday's snowfall would bring that total to 15 days, one above the average.

National Weather Service statistics reflect calendar dates on which measurable snowfall was received. For instance, a single snow event that began on a Tuesday evening and continued into Wednesday morning would be recorded as two days.

This year's total already has eclipsed the 2017-18 total of 10 days.

Here is a look at snowfall dates in other recent years.

• 2016-17: Six days.

• 2015-16: Nine days.

• 2014-15: 15 days.

• 2013-14: 20 days.

• 2012-13: 14 days.

• 2011-12: Four days.

• 2010-11: 12 days.

• 2009-10: 24 days.

Topeka has received nearly three times as much snow so far this season as it had received at this point a year ago. Through Feb. 18, 2018, Poage said, Topeka had received 7.2 inches of snow.

Even less snow had been recorded by Feb. 18, 2017, when 5.3 inches of snow had fallen in Topeka.

Here is a look at other snowfall totals through Feb. 18 in recent years.

• 2015-16: 3.3 inches.

• 2014-15: 8.5 inches.

• 2013-14: 23.0 inches.

• 2012-13: 8.1 inches.

• 2011-12: 2.0 inches.

• 2010-11: 30.5 inches.

• 2009-10: 31.6 inches.

The official snowfall amount for this cold-weather season through Monday was 20.1 inches, up slightly over the 17.8 inches of annual average snowfall in Topeka. Official snowfall totals are recorded at the National Weather Service at 1116 N.E. Strait, at Philip Billard Municipal Airport.

The weather service said more snow is possible starting Friday night in northeast, north-central and east-central Kansas.

"This weekend definitely looks like something to watch again," Poage said.

The first measurable snowfall this season occurred in mid-October. Here is a list of dates and amounts of snowfall in inches recorded in Topeka this season:

• Oct. 14: 0.5 of an inch.

• Nov. 8: 1.8 inches.

• Nov. 12: 0.2 of an inch.

• Nov. 25: 6.0 inches.

• Dec. 3: 0.1 of an inch.

• Jan. 11: 1.5 inches.

• Jan. 12: 1.3 inches.

• Jan. 18: 2.4 inches.

• Jan. 22: 2.8 inches.

• Jan. 23: 0.2 of an inch.

• Feb. 7: 0.4 of an inch.

• Feb. 15: 2.8 inches.

• Feb. 16: 0.1 of an inch.