A head-on crash early Tuesday north of Holton sent three people to area hospitals and shut down US-75 highway as crews responded to the scene.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said the crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on US-75, just north of 286th Street.

Morse said a northbound semi-trailer and a southbound Ford Fusion collided head-on as they were traveling on US-75.

The driver of the Ford was taken to a Topeka hospital with possible serious injuries. The two occupants of the semi were reported with no apparent injuries.

Both lanes of US-75 were closed from K-9 highway to K-16 highway in Holton.

The highway reopened at shortly before 9 a.m.

Check cjonline.com for more details as they become available.