On Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m., the McPherson Public Library will tackle the topic of sourcing the wind as a form of energy as they continue their Big Ideas group discussion series.

The sessions are not a typical “speaker/audience” format. Rather, the participants create the content with their input, observations, knowledge, and insights, based on a series of guiding questions, with facilitation from a moderator and a community resource person.

In this free session, participants will weigh in on the pros and cons of wind generated electricity, including the impact on the environment, landscape, potential financial implications, and lasting effects.

“In our community, wind energy has emerged as a topic that could benefit from open dialogue. I anticipate a very thoughtful and compelling discussion,” said Shannon Brake, Marketing and Communications Manager for the library.

For additional information call the library at 245-2570 or email them at library@macpl.org.