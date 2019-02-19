Sentencing has been continued in the case of a Leavenworth man who pleaded guilty to taking indecent liberties with his foster daughter, according to a prosecution official.

Floyd W. Hardin Jr., 38, had been scheduled to be sentenced Friday in Leavenworth County District Court. But the sentencing is now scheduled for April 16, according to Deputy County Attorney Joan Lowdon.

Hardin pleaded guilty in August to aggravated indecent liberties with a child who was between the age of 14-16.

The crime reportedly occurred in December 2016. The victim, who was 15 at the time, had been placed in Hardin’s Leavenworth home as a foster child.

District Judge Michael Gibbens, who has been presiding over the case, was unavailable Friday because of an emergency, according to fellow District Judge Jerry Kuckelman.

Hardin remains free on bond as he awaits sentencing.