

Swing Dance at the Warehouse: 7 p.m. today, The Warehouse, 107 E Avenue E, McPherson. Come out to dance with the InsideOut Jazz Band at the Warehouse! Central college swing dancers will be there to help with the steps to get you going.

Celebration Centre Dances: 7-10 p.m. today, Celebration Centre & Bar K Bar Arena, 1145 U.S. 56, Lyons. Cost: $6. Dance to the oldies, live music.

Free Dinner Workshop: 6:15 p.m. today, Downtown Sampler Restaurant, 1 N Main St Ste 201, Hutchinson. Free. We're on a mission to educate and adjust as many families as possible toward optimal health through natural Chiropractic Care. Many have benefited greatly from our care and know those who are reluctant to get their health and spines checked. Here is your opportunity to introduce a friend or family member to chiropractic care. You and your guests are invited to enjoy a wonderful dinner at our expense beginning at 6:15 p.m. at the Downtown Sampler in Hutchinson.

