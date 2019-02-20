Info for BC

playoff game

The Bethel College women’s basketball team will host a KCAC quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Thursday against Bethany at Thresher Gym.

Ticket prices are $12, $6 for seniors 55 and older, $6 for faculty and staff, $3 for students and no charge for children age 5 and younger. “All single-season passes, sport passes, lifetime passes, and other means of entrance issued by Bethel Athletics will not be accepted.”

All spectators should enter the gym through the main lobby entrance. No one will be admitted through the northeast and southeast entrances. Bethel students will not need to purchase a ticket, but will need to present their student ID to be admitted.

The game will be Neon Night for the student section. “Community spectators are also encouraged to participate.”

The game will be webcast at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/kcac/ on a pay-per-view basis.

Bethel last hosted a playoff game in 2011, beating Friends 75-68.

Schmidt takes

KCAC honors

WICHITA — Bethel College sophomore Abby Schmidt was named the KCAC defensive player of the week in women’s basketball for the week ending Sunday.

In two games, a win and a loss, Schmidt scored 40 points with 29 rebounds, one assist and seven blocked shots.

She was honored for the fifth week.

Railer bowlers

third at meet

JUNCTION CITY — The Newton High School girls’ and boys’ bowling teams each finished third at a three-team meet Monday in Junction City.

The Junction City girls won the meet at 2,315, followed by Manhattan at 2,282 and Newton at 1,606. The Junction City boys won at 2,476, followed by Manhattan at 2,433 and Newton at 2,086.

Manhattan’s Alex Newell had the top series for the girls at 689, followed by Savannah Adams of Junction City at 635 and Jasmine Bridges of Manhattan at 598. Newell had the top games of 257 and 238. Olivia Oliver of Junction City had a 228.

Newton was led by McKayla Garton at 414, Tiffany Steffl at 409, Brynna Walton at 381, Shelby Wolfe at 349, Emma Brockman at 344 and Reagan Morris at 315. Walton had Newton’s high game of 165.

Ciaran Prickett of Junction City had the boys’ high series of 695, followed by Michael Moran of Manhattan at 684 and Jaden Kell of Junction City at 625. Moran had the high games of 278 and 266. Prickett had a 236.

Newton was led by Treyton Rice at 550, Brett Ashcraft at 524, Joey Gile at 519, Patrick Vasquez at 459, Cooper Burns at 437 and Kobe Burns at 433. Rice had Newton’s high game of 208.

Newton competes in the Class 5-4-3-2-1A regionals at 10 a.m. Thursday at All-Star Lanes in Salina.

NOTE — The AV-CTL I results have not been reported at deadline.

Junction City tri

Varsity girls

Newton;1;2;3;series

Wolfe, Shelby;125;105;119;—349

Walton, Brynna;85;165;131;—381

Garton, McKayla;127;143;144;—414

Steffl, Tiffany;151;125;133;—409

Morris, Reagan;93;114;108;—315

Brockman, Emma;124;96;124;—344

TOTALS;527;547;532;—1,606

Manhattan;1;2;3;series

Newell, Alex;194;257;238;—689

Bridges, Jasmine;172;215;211;—598

Dechant, Ashlyn;139;167;117;—423

Whitson, Megan;204;199;128;—531

Napier-Khan, Scarlett;175;112;122;—409

Murrell, Emerson;90;113;120;—323

TOTALS;745;838;699;—2,282

Junction City;1;2;3;series

Adams, Savannah;200;212;223;—635

Oliver, Olivia;146;228;207;—581

Eschliman, Hailey;199;180;193;—572

Swango, Brooke;148;187;153;—488

Eschliman, Cassidy;137;130;139;—406

Heidenreich, Allysen;131;144;192;—467

TOTALS;693;807;815;—2,315

Varsity boys

Newton;1;2;3;series

Ashcraft, Brett;180;167;177;—524

Rice, Treyton;170;172;208;—550

Gile, Joey;198;168;153;—519

Burns, Cooper;179;165;93;—437

Burns, Kobe;167;136;130;—433

Vasquez, Patrick;161;149;149;—459

TOTALS;727;672;687;—2,086

Manhattan;1;2;3;series

Moran, Michael;266;278;140;—684

Bragg, Brandon;180;176;214;—570

Wasinger, Evan;204;190;159;—553

Terril, Grant;212;164;182;—558

Pease, Isaac;163;119;129;—411

Groover, Avery;225;183;144;—552

TOTALS;907;827;699;—2,433

Junction City;1;2;3;series

Prickett, Ciaran;225;234;236;—695

Neal, Josh;166;161;174;—501

Carter, Christian;190;162;168;—520

Holmes, CJ;183;157;196;—536

Adams, Rooster;220;214;155;—589

Kell, Jaden;221;229;175;—625

TOTALS;856;839;781;—2,476

JV girls

Newton 1,222, Manhattan 588

Newton;1;2;3;series

Gratton, Kailey;69;74;156;—299

Lyall, Cori;80;94;119;—293

St. Peter, Anna;148;112;85;—345

Le, Tu;103;106;76;—285

TOTALS;400;386;436;—1,222

JV boys

Junction City 2,164, Manhattan 1,794, Newton 1,723

Newton;1;2;3;series

Pomeroy, David;133;128;135;—396

Montano, Alfie;129;143;109;—381

Ebert, Carsen;114;214;125;—453

Baldwin, Callan;114;140;106;—360

Mick, Christopher;144;146;161;—451

Barnett, Alexander;96;115;139;—350

TOTALS;520;643;560;—1,723

Thunder snaps

losing streak

INDIANAPOLIS — The Wichita Thunder snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 5-3 win over the Indy Fuel Tuesday morning at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in ECHL play.

Tied 3-3 after two periods, Wichita scored a pair of goals in the third to take the lead.

Mark MacMillan scored two goals to lead Wichita. Stefan Fournier, Steven Iacobellis and Lane Bauer each added a goal. Ralph Cuddemi had two assists.

Olivier Labelle had a goal with an assist for Indy. Josh Shalla and Logan Nelson each scored a goal. Quentin Shore had two assists.

Ty Rimmer had 35 saves in goal for Wichita. Gordon Defiel had 26 saves for Indy.

The Fuel drops to 25-25-2-1. Wichita improves to 20-25-6-3. Wichita is in sixth place in the ECHL Mountain Division, seven points out of fourth with 18 games remaining. The top four teams advance to the playoffs.

Wichita plays two games at Fort Wayne — 6:30 p.m. today and 7 p.m. Friday.

THUNDER TRANSACTIONS — The Edmonton Oilers recalled forward Nolan Vesey from Wichita and assigned him to Bakersfield of the American Hockey League.

A rookie from the University of Maine, Vesey scored three goals with seven assists in 31 games for Wichita. He played in six games with Bakersfield, scoring an assist.

Forward Taylor Cammarata has been sent to the Maine Mariners of the ECHL for future considerations. A second-year pro from the University of Minnesota, Cammarata played in nine games for Wichita, scoring two goals with two assists. He came to Wichita from Norfolk of the ECHL.

Wichita signed rookie defenseman Dillon Donnelly, who recently finished his college career at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada, scoring a goal with two assists in 20 games. He played three seasons with Lakehead and one season with St. Thomas University, another Canadian school. In 101 collegiate games, he scored three goals with 22 assists.

Before college, Donnelly played six seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Moncton, Montreal, Shawinigan and Quebec. He as drafted in the seventh round of the 2011 NHL entry draft by Colorado.