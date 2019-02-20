MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat boys found its offensive touch again with an 81-55 win over Flinthills Tuesday afternoon in the Class 1A regional quarterfinals in Moundridge.

The Wildcats entered the game losing three of the last four and scoring no more than 36 points in those losses.

Moundridge hit 32 of 58 from the field, seven of 17 from the 3-point line and 10 of 11 from the free throw line.

Dillon Vogts led Moundridge with 29 points on 12 of 22 shooting. Brady Helms scored 22 and Daniel Kaufman added 12.

“We’ve been settling against some other teams,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “I wanted a little more patience on offense and getting more high percentage shots. Dan did a nice job on the glass and getting himself in position for good scoring opportunities.”

Flinthills, which ends the season 7-14, was led by Isaac Bugner with 18 points and Dylan Steinhauer with 15.

The Mustangs were 20 of 43 from the field, 12 of 32 from 3-point range.

“It was one of those things where some things went against scouting reports, so you have to adjust,” Unrau said. “We didn’t do a very good job of adjusting. Even the guys we knew could shoot the three, they made them too. Defensively, we’re going to have to play a whole lot tougher. We’re going to have to go after loose ball. We had multiple opportunities in the passing lanes. We didn’t come up with those steals we usually do. We’re going to have to play much better than we did tonight.”

The Wildcats opened on an 18-0 run with Vogts scoring 13 points on five of seven shooting. Flinthills broke the shutout on a pair of Drew Taylor free throws with 2:57 left in the quarter. Moundridge led 24-10 at the end of the period.

“Then all of a sudden, you take your foot off the gas,” Unrau said. “It felt like we should have been even up more at the end of the first quarter. We play that way, then all of a sudden they hit a couple of threes. This is why you build that cushion. Teams like this will play you close and all of a sudden, it’s a ballgame.”

Down 17, Flinthills made a 7-0 run in the second quarter. Moundridge countered with a run of its own. A Vogts trey with three seconds left in the half put Moundridge up 43-23.

Moundridge started the third quarter seven of 10 shooting, while Flinthills was five of five with six turnovers. Moundridge led 65-40 at the end of the period.

The Wildcats came within a point of tripping the 30-point running clock in the fourth quarter. Flinthills was able to hit enough outside shots to keep the game going. Reserves finished out the last 2 1/2 minutes.

Moundridge hosts the winner of today’s game between Peabody-Burns and Elyria Christian Friday at a time to be determined. Elyria Christian has two wins over Peabody-Burns this season and lost to Moundridge 50-38 in the season opener. The Eagles have won five of the last six games, losing in the finale to Marion in overtime.

Peabody-Burns and Moundridge did not play this season.

“(Elyria Christian) is an experienced team,” Unrau said. “In fact, they have five or six really nice players. Zach (Goodrich) does a really nice job with them. It should be a good ballgame if it’s against Elyria Christian.”

FLINTHILLS (7-14) — Bugner 7-13 0-0 18, Steinhauer 6-9 0-0 15, Taylor 2-4 2-2 7, McNell 2-5 1-2 6, Sorum 1-2 0-0 3, Sangals 2-8 0-0 6, Morse 0-1 0-0 0, Wight 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Klein 0-1 0-0 0, Lakin 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 20-43 3-4 55.

MOUNDRIDGE (14-7) — Vogts 12-22 0-0 29, Helms 9-11 4-5 22, Kaufman 3-4 6-6 12, Creed 3-6 0-0 8, Unruh 3-3 0-0 6, Schlosser 1-2 0-0 2, Vivanco 1-6 0-0 2, Kohl 0-1 0-0 0, Santoya 0-1 0-0 0, Wedel 0-2 0-0 0, TOTALS 32-58 10-11 81.

Flinthills;10;13;17;15;—55

Moundridge;24;19;21;16;—81

Total fouls — Flt. 12, Mdg. 7. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Flt. 12-32 (Bugner 4-8, Steinhauer 3-6, Taylor 1-1, McNell 1-4, Sorum 1-2, Sangals 2-9, Morse 0-1, Klein 0-1), Mdg. 7-17 (Vogts 5-12, Creed 2-4, Wedel 0-1). Rebounds — Flt. 15 (Steinhauer 3), Mdg. 28 (Helms 8). Assists — Flt. 10 (Steinhauer 2, Morse 2), Mdg. 24 (Vogts 7). Turnovers — Flt. 15 (Steinhauwer 5), Mdg. 7 (Vivanco 3). Blocked shots — Flt. 3 (Taylor 2), Mdg. 2 (Helms 1, Schlosser 1). Steals — Flt. 4 (Bugner 1, Taylor 1, Morse 1), Mdg. 9 (Kaufman 3).