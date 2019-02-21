The Spring Hunting Dog Competition is 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at Sherman Army Airfield. For more information, call 684-2035/2815 or visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/programs/rod-and-gun-club.

The Frostbite Open two-person golf scramble is at 10 a.m. Feb. 23 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $50 for members, $60 for nonmembers, $20 for an optional flighted cash skins game and $10 for an optional mulligans per team. Prepay and save $5. The driving range will be open and a full breakfast buffet served from 8:30-9:45 a.m. Complimentary hole and trivia contests and complimentary beverages will start at 9:55 a.m. in the cart staging area. For more information, call (913) 651-7176.

Army Combat Fitness Test Preparation Classes are 6-7 a.m. Feb. 27, and March 6, 13, 20 and 27 at Gruber Fitness Center. Train for proper lifting techniques, activities for daily living, range of motion, and the new physical fitness test.

The Army Community Service Exceptional Family Member Program Recreational Bowling 2019 dates are 9-11 a.m. March 2, April 6, May 4, June 8, July 6, Aug. 3, Sept. 7, Oct. 5, Nov. 2 and Dec. 7 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. The free event includes shoes.

The Rod and Gun Club’s Turkey Seminar is at 5 p.m. March 15 at 821 Sheridan Ave. For more information, call 684-2035/2815.

The Trails West Golf Course Ladies Golf Clinic is at 10 a.m. March 23 at the golf course. For more information and to RSVP, call (913) 651-7176.

The Trails West Golf Course Monday Night Intramural Golf League, a four-ball handicap match play format, begins at 5 p.m. April 1. Cost is $25 per team. Nonmembers will also have nightly green fees. Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, will present gifts certificates to the top three regular season finishers and trophies to the top three playoff finishers. Nightly hole prizes and optional cash skins games will be available weekly. For more information, call (913) 651-7176.

The Wednesday Golf League meets at 9 a.m. every Wednesday April through September at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $40 for registration and $5 weekly plus greens and cart fees. For more information, call (913) 651-7176.

Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Bowling Night is 6-9 p.m. every last Friday of the month at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Admission is free for BOSS soldiers.

Family Cosmic Bowling is 5-7 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Two hours of bowling and shoe rental are $5 per person. For more information, call (913) 651-2195.