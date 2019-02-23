PARK CITY—It's the rematch. Both Scott Radke of McPherson High School and Trevor Dopps of Goddard High School will return to mat, but for higher stakes. The state title.

It was last year Scott Rake of the wrestling team was just one point shy of being a state champion. But according to the 160-pound senior, it made him a better wrestler and has learned from his mistakes.

Dopps is listed as the top-ranked wrestler in Class 5A. Radke has learned from his losses and takes it as a learning lesson as he continues to improve each day.

Now he's back, but with a new and tougher opponent

"I wrestled a lot better than I did at regionals," Radke said. "At regionals, I was just focusing on getting match over.”

Landon Frantz made it far to the semifinals but lost to Kyle Haas of Maize High School, but will return to Hartman Arena for the battle for third place.

The Bullpups will return to Hartman Arena in the conclusion of the state tournament, beginning at 8 a.m.

