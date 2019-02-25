Dear Readers: Today's SOUND OFF is about escalating property taxes:

"Dear Heloise: All over this country property taxes are rising. I understand the need to pay for schools, fire stations and the police, roads, etc., but many cities are pricing people out of the housing market. This is especially true for seniors who live on a limited income and young married couples just starting out in life. Yes, we can fight the increase in taxes on our property, but I usually get a notice that my property taxes are going up a couple of days before there's a hearing.

"Surely I can't be the only one who objects to the estimated value of their home or the taxes the city feels I should be paying. I had hoped to stay in my home until I died, but taxes may make that impossible." -- Grace R. in Texas

Readers, got an issue with the way or amount you're taxed? Let us know. -- Heloise

FAST FACTS

Dear Readers: Got leftover gift bags from the holidays or a birthday? Try these ideas:

Reuse the bag to give a gift to someone else.Carefully open up the side and use as wrapping paper for small gifts.Use large ones to store blankets, pillows or quilts.Reuse to carry lunch to work.

-- Heloise

WINDOWS A STREAKY MESS

Dear Heloise: Every time I clean my windows, I end up with a streaky mess! This is my first house, and I want it to look nice. -- Imogene B., Allendale, Mich.

Imogene, try using newspaper to wipe down windows. Also, here's a time-tested recipe for window cleaner:

In 1/2 gallon of water, add 1 cup of vinegar. Pour this solution into a spray bottle and spray liberally on the windows. Be sure to dry the windows thoroughly. Vinegar has so many uses in a home. It's effective and economical to use. To get my pamphlet Fantabulous Vinegar Hints and More, with so many ways to use vinegar and some recipes on cooking with vinegar, send $5, along with a stamped (70 cents), self-addressed, long envelope, to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Or you can order it online at www.Heloise.com. This solution can also be used on mirrors. -- Heloise

POTATO PROBLEM

Dear Heloise: I placed two potatoes in my microwave oven to bake them. When I opened the oven door after they were done, the skins popped open. What did I do wrong? -- Gale N., Jackson, Tenn.

Gale, before baking, try piercing the potato skins with a fork or making a slit with a knife to let the steam out. This should help. -- Heloise

LOST MY CAR

Dear Heloise: I used to forget where I parked my car when I went shopping at the mall. Now I always park in the same general area, and that narrows it down. If I still have trouble finding my car, I use the beeping sound of the door lock, and when I hear it go off, I follow the direction of the sound. No more lost car! -- Jacob K. in Boston

IRON IS CLOGGED

Dear Heloise: My iron is clogged. How should I unclog it? -- Loretta K., Garner, N.C.

Loretta, pour white vinegar into the iron and let it steam for about five minutes. Then unplug it and let it cool down before dumping out the vinegar. Rinse the iron thoroughly by pouring water in and emptying it out. -- Heloise