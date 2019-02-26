The advertised price on a student-built house in northwest Hutchinson came down, but the new house at 2817 Morris Road still sold for more than Reno County’s appraised value.

On Monday night, the Hutchinson USD 308 Board of Education approved the real estate transaction, selling the house for $240,000 to Heather M. Gray and James M. Ricketts. The Building Trades Program at Hutchinson Career and Technical Education Academy annually constructs a home and then sells the property to gain revenue for the program. At one point, the five-bedroom, three-bath house, with a basement and attached garage, was advertised at $279,800. The price later was reduced to $260,000 The county’s appraisal for 2018 listed the combined value for the land and house at $217,950.

USD 308 Superintendent Gary Price said the publicized higher asking price was the Realtor’s suggestion. “We’re still fine,” he said, collecting a price of $240,000. The official close on the sale is slated for March 18.

Students from Hutchinson High School and other area schools participate in the Building Trades Program. Other homes on Morris Road have been constructed by students, and there are lots available for further construction.