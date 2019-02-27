Emergency crews were responding to a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday on a highway bridge in south Topeka.

The crash was reported around 5:55 a.m. on an overpass leading from northbound US-75 highway to westbound Interstate 470.

Authorities said the driver of lost control of the vehicle on the overpass. The vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

Topeka police and fire, along with American Medical Response ambulance, responded to the crash.

Traffic was being slowed at the crash scene as crews responded.

Additional details weren't immediately available.