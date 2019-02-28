A man who was trying to prevent the repossession of a vehicle in Leavenworth allegedly knocked down a woman as he fled in the car, according to a police spokesman.

The man also allegedly ran over the woman’s foot.

The incident was reported at 2:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of Park Lane.

The woman was among the employees of a repossession company who were attempting to take possession of the vehicle. The suspect allegedly got into the car and drove away, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The woman reportedly was knocked down as the suspect was leaving the scene in the vehicle.

Nicodemus said Leavenworth County EMS personnel were called to the scene. But Nicodemus does not know if the woman was taken to the hospital.

Nicodemus said police will attempt to find the suspect and obtain a statement from him regarding what happened.