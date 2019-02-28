Part of the annual budgeting process for any school district is approving any new positions to be hired out for the coming school year. Just what those positions are is constantly under review, but USD 373 Superintendent Deb Hamm brought the latest list of staffing needs before the Newton school board at its most recent meeting this week.

While not to the 2019-2020 budgeting process just yet, Hamm admitted she reported on staffing needs to the Newton school board this week in order to give it some lead time in discussing potential personnel adjustments.

Included among the potential job additions brought forward this round were nurse, Spanish/ELL teacher, multiple media specialists and an adjustment to the Newton High School orchestra teacher position.

Outside of the orchestra position (with a recommendation to make it full-time to allow for more fluid learning opportunities), the rest were brought forward to address growing needs or reverse recent resource reductions.

"Some of those things have been on a list for some time," Hamm said. "We need to be looking at what are our most critical needs and how do we begin to make those things a priority again within our budgeting process."

Listening tours help inform that list, Hamm noted, as district staff are constantly reviewing what additional resources would be beneficial — which is what led to the call for an additional nurse in the district, with current staff pointing to an increasingly busy schedule as they continue to treat more moderate to serious health issues.

Meanwhile, teaching English Language Learners (ELL) has fallen — mostly — to one teacher at Newton High School for the past four years due to previous staff reductions. ELL is approached as an immersive learning process at NHS and while Hamm pointed out that staff member has handled the role well (along with the help of other staff/aides/paras), an additional ELL teacher would be a great benefit to students. That is why administration is recommending the addition of a part-time Spanish/ELL teacher — with the added advantage of having a guaranteed bilingual staff member helping those students.

"This has been on the 'need to look at' list since the time it was reduced," Hamm said.

Reductions of media specialists on staff, namely at Santa Fe 5/6 Center and the elementary schools, are looking to be reversed as well. That, by far, was one of the top initial priorities in the eyes of Hamm and school board members.

"I feel that's very valuable that they have dedicated library time," said board member Jennifer Budde. "I do think there's a huge amount of value in getting them into the library."

Currently, district administration is recommending the addition of three media specialist positions within the district — two at the elementary level and one for Santa Fe.

While Hamm said there is a great need for all three positions, it is of particular importance at Santa Fe.

"I think a decision is going to need to be made about the media specialist at the 5/6 center in particular. I'd like to get that position reinstated," Hamm said. "Right now, that would be the group of students that has the least access to a person that is trained in helping kids develop informational research skills. That's at a time when that really is needed."

Hamm noted that teachers can handle some of that, but that would add to to their already stacked plates — and she also pointed out there are plenty of benefits that come from collaboration with media specialists, not to mention the reading skills they can help foster.

Qualifications have been part of the hold up in hiring additional media specialists as well, Hamm said, but that doesn't make it any less of a need — like so many of the other proposed positions.

Giving the board time to prioritize these potential staffing changes is something Hamm viewed as helpful, with vigilance being key in evaluating the district's positional needs in order to best serve its patrons.

"I really think that you have to look at that all the time and say 'what does the community need for its future, what do our students need for their future' and always be questioning what we're doing and how we're doing it," Hamm said. "What improvements do we need to make? What do we need to let go of? What do we need to retain? How do we need to expand?"