Shiva M. Bishop, 34, was issued a Notice to Appear for Seat Belt Violation.

Brooke C. Niehoff, 24, was issued a Notice to Appear for Seat Belt Violation.

Officers investigated Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property in the 600 blk E. 16th.

Officers investigated Theft in the 400 blk N. Jefferson.

Officers took a Criminal Trespass report in the 1100 blk E. 16th.

Officers investigated Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in the 500 blk N. Elm.

Officers took a Runaway report in the 1400 blk W. 8th.

Officers took a Suspicious Activity report in the 300 blk E. 8th.