WICHITA — The Buhler Crusaders captured the KSHSAA Class 5-1A Girls Bowling State Tournament championship Thursday at Northrock Lanes by believing in the team concept and by picking up their spares.

Jaiden Montandon, Alyssa Herl, McKinley Cross, Mary Chambers, Adria Huiett and Sidney Ropp combined to knock down 2,889 pins for the Crusaders, who defeated Wichita Northwest (2,828 pins). The rest of the field included Topeka Seaman (2,826), Salina South (2,744), Wichita Bishop Carroll (2,669), Tecumseh Shawnee Heights (2,655), Great Bend (2,521), Emporia (2,466), Lansing (2,432), Wichita Kapaun Mount Carmel (2,317), DeSoto (2,206) and Kansas City Turner (2,086).

"I can not be more proud of these girls. They peaked at the right time," Buhler coach Skip Wilson said. "I kind of saw it coming through the year, but they just really came together today."

Wilson said he challenged his team this year to emulate the 2012 Buhler Crusaders, who won the school's first girls bowling team state title.

"That team had a lot of moxie, and I challenged our girls (this year) to look up that word," Wilson said. "About halfway through the season, I told them, 'If you ever start realizing was moxie is and you get some moxie, I think you can win a state title.' They took it seriously."

Buhler was the only school to place four bowlers in the individual top 20 at the state tournament.

Montandon placed fourth in the individual standings with a 562 series (200-160-202) while Herl finished 14th with a 532 series (168-170-194), McKinley Cross stood 18th with a 514 series (149-182-183) and Chambers claimed 20th after rolling a 507 series (159-193-155). Other Buhler scores came from Huiett (136-122-179—437, 51st) and Ropp (133-129-127—389, 65th).

"It was a real David-and-Goliath situation. We were the only Class 4A team in the state tournament out of 12. The rest were Class 5A teams," Wilson said.

"I had seven girls try out for bowling this season. We took them all and worked with them as much as we could," the BHS coach continued. "They bought into our system of how important it is to pick up spares. We tracked our spares all year long, showing them how many pins that they left on the lanes by missing the spares. It all came together today."

The Crusaders were only defeated once this season, finishing second at the KSHSAA Class 5-1A Regional Tournament at All-Star Lanes in Salina.

"We won the league, we won the league tourney, we won the Andover Tournament and we took second at the regional before winning the state title," Wilson said. "That's exactly what the team in 2012 did."

Other Buhler team members are Mallory Cross and manager Emily Morton. Terry Story is an assistant coach with the Crusaders.

Wichita Bishop Carroll's Kaylee Black had a 662 series to become the KSHSAA Class 5-1A State Tournament individual champion.

The Hutchinson boys bowling team and Salthawks' individuals Mackenzie Dunigan and Taylor Lang compete today in the KSHSAA Class 6A State Tournament at Northrock Lanes.