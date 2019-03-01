DODGE CITY — Pretty Prairie received double-digit scoring from three players in a 53-43 semifinal victory against Ingalls at a KSHSAA Class 1A Girls Basketball Sub-State Tournament on Thursday.

Aubrey Young had a team-high 14 points for the Bulldogs, who received 13 more from Morgan Schrag and 11 from Blair Hollenbeck.

Pretty Prairie advanced to a sub-state tournament title contest at 6 p.m. Saturday, when it will play South Central, which defeated Minneola 57-20 on Thursday.

KSHSAA CLASS 1A SUB-STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinal Round

Thursday's Result

At Dodge City Community College

PRETTY PRAIRIE 53, INGALLS 43

PRETTY PRAIRIE: Jorah Harbaugh 3 0-1 8, Aubrey Young 4 2-4 14, Blair Hollenbeck 4 0-0 11, Grace Hendrickson 2 1-2 5, Claire Krehbiel 0 0-0 0, Morgan Schrag 6 1-2 13, Alyssa Beamon 0 0-0 0, McKenna Vogl 0 1-2 1, Haley Keeler 0 1-2 1. TOTALS: 19 6-13 53.

INGALLS: Regan Ast 0 1-2 1, Alexa Lightner 3 4-6 10, Ashlyn Cure 8 4-4 21, Britlyn Beach 2 1-6 5, Julina Wall 3 0-0 6. TOTALS: 16 10-18 43.

Pretty Prairie 13 11 10 19 — 53

Ingalls 4 13 16 10 — 43

3-POINT GOALS: Pretty Prairie 9 (Young 4, Hollenbeck 3, Harbaugh 2), Ingalls 1 (Cure). TOTAL FOULS (FOULED OUT): Pretty Prairie 15 (none), Ingalls 13 (none). TECHNICAL FOULS: None.

Ulysses 43, Buhler 31

ULYSSES — Buhler's season came to a close with a 43-31 loss at Ulysses in the semifinals of the KSHSAA Class 4A Sub-State 4 Tournament on Thursday.

The No. 4-seeded Tigers scored 30 of their 43 points in the middle quarters after gaining a 4-3 first-quarter advantage. UHS led 22-9 at halftime and 34-12 after three quarters.

Alyvia Owens (12 points), Maggie Epp (nine), Haley Miller (eight) and Kara Stutterheim (two) scored for the No. 5-seeded Crusaders.

KSHSAA CLASS 4A SUB-STATE 4 TOURNAMENT

Semifinal Round

Thursday's Result

At Ulysses High School

ULYSSES 43, BUHLER 31

BUHLER: Haley Miller 3 1-3 8, Alyvia Owens 4 3-5 12, Maggie Epp 2 4-4 9, Kara Stutterheim 1 0-1 2, Alexis Hutton 0 0-2 0. TOTALS: 10 8-15 31.

ULYSSES: Castilleja 4 0-0 8, Haney 2 4-4 9, Oglevie 3 0-1 6, Garcia 2 1-4 6, Edwards 1 1-2 3, Ballesteros 3 3-5 11. TOTALS: 15 9-16 43.

Buhler 3 6 3 19 — 31

Ulysses 4 18 12 9 — 43

3-POINT GOALS: Buhler 3 (Miller, Owens, Epp), Ulysses 4 (Ballesteros 2, Haney, Garcia).

Spearville 48, Central Christian 38

PRATT — Spearville ousted Central Christian from the semifinals of the KSHSAA Class 1A Sub-State Tournament on Thursday at Pratt Community College.

Central led 20-18 at halftime but Spearville took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Cougars 18-9. Ehlaina Hartman scored 13 of her 30 points for Spearville in the third period.

Krystal Barlett finished with 13 points and Josie Ibarra added 11 points for Central Christian, a team that graduates no seniors off this year's team, which finished the season at 20-3.

KSHSAA CLASS 1A SUB-STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinal Round

Thursday's Result

At Pratt Community College

SPEARVILLE 48, CENTRAL CHRISTIAN 38

SPEARVILLE: Miller 1 0-0 2, Ricke 0 2-2 2, Foos 1 0-0 2, Hartman 9 8-10 30, Ede 5 2-3 12. TOTALS 16 12-16 48.

CENTRAL CHRISTIAN: Sims 1 0-4 3, Ramsey 0 0-0 0, Chapman 3 0-0 6, Simms 2 0-3 5, Ibarra 4 1-2 11, Bartlett 5 3-4 13. Totals 15 4-13 38.

Spearville 13 5 18 12 — 48

Central Christian 14 6 9 17 — 38

3-POINT GOALS: Spearville 4 (Hartman 4), Central 2 (Ibarra 2).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

HCC twin-bill versus Butler postponed

Winter’s grip on the Hutchinson Community College softball team continues to be tight.

The Blue Dragons lost their fourth doubleheader of the season when Saturday’s Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference-opening doubleheader against the nationally ranked Butler Grizzlies has been called off.

The forecasted high on Saturday is 20 degrees and snow is expected later in the day.

No make-up date has been announced for the doubleheader with the Grizzlies.

The Blue Dragons are 3-3. Hutchinson is next scheduled to play on March 6 at Barton and March 7 at Fun Valley against the Tabor College JV.

The Blue Dragons have rescheduled two doubleheaders that have been postponed.

Hutchinson’s doubleheader with Allen at Iola originally scheduled for February 22 will now be on Monday, March 18. Hutchinson’s February 21 doubleheader at Neosho County will now be played on Monday, March 25 in Chanute.