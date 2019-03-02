Two people with potentially life-threatening wounds were rushed by helicopter ambulance to a Topeka hospital after being shot early Saturday morning in Manhattan, the Riley County Police Department said.

That department indicated on its Facebook page that officers were called about 2:20 a.m. to the shooting scene in the 2300 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. The victims were taken to Stormont-Vail Health in Topeka.

Police weren't releasing the names, ages or genders of the victims, or saying whether any arrests had been made. The case remained under investigation.

Police asked anyone with information on the crime to call the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.