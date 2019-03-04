Nearly all services have been restored at the Dodge City Public Library on Monday with many changes made during its renovation.

"We are thrilled to share with the public what we have been up to," said Diedre Lemon, executive director of DCPL. "Though staff are exhausted from moving we are happy to be seeing our patrons again."

According to IT specialist Matt Moyer, nearly all of the library computers will be functioning and available to the public and bilingual specialist Vicky Ortiz shared that her area is now three times what it was before the renovation with plenty of room for children and adults.

According to youth and family services librarian Brooke Zarco, despite the children’s area needing to reopen on March 11 instead of March 4, materials are available to check out as library assistants locate patron-requested materials and bring them upstairs directly to them while they continue to prepare the children’s section for the public.

"The young adult section of the library will be ready Monday, however the week’s delay for the children’s area gives us a bit more time to focus on the new additions and safety features that I’m sure our patrons will appreciate," said Brooke. "Instead of stretching this project on for a couple months we will have completed our renovations in three weeks to be ready by March 11.

"We’re very proud of this."

"We certainly want to thank the public for their patience.

"We understand the inconvenience this may have caused but wanted to make sure that these exciting changes are set up properly and safely for you."

The grand reopening for the downstairs area of the DCPL is set for April 10 coinciding with National Library Week that runs from April 7-13.

