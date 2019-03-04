The 65th Annual 3i SHOW is proud to coordinate with Pratt Regional Medical Center and their psychologist, Dr. Mark Green, located at the Pratt Internal Medicine Group, to host a presentation focusing on managing stress, anger, anxiety and depression in rural America.

This discussion will be held on Thursday, March 21, at 11 a.m. in the Presentation Area of the Western State Bank Expo Center.

It is no secret that farming and ranching is a stressful occupation. Pratt Regional Medical Center and Dr. Mark Green are bringing awareness to stress in farming and ranching, how it impacts the farm and family, and how to get help.

Dr. Green will navigate the path to greater mental health, providing education on how to recognize signs of high stress, anger, depression, and suicidal thinking.

Farmers and ranchers dedicate most of their time to caring for the well-being of their land, crops, and livestock. Unfortunately, they do not devote the same care to their own physical and mental health.

Farmers carry the burden of financial stress, herd health and disease, crop losses, budgeting, climate change, government policy, and long hours just to name a few.

They are also reluctant to seek help, which makes treating mental health in farmers and ranchers more difficult.

Everyone faces challenges from time to time that are more than they can handle alone.

No matter where you are today, there is hope. If you or a family member is affected by prolonged stress, there are many ways to get help.

The 65th Annual 3i SHOW is being held March 21-23. Visit www.3ishow.com for complete information, or contact the WKMA office directly toll-free at 877-405-2883 or locally at 620-227-8082.

