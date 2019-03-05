Ford County Fire and EMS is coordinating the presentation "Anxiety, Stress and Depression: How to Cope When Life Feels Out of Control" on Friday, March 22, at 11 a.m. at the 65th Annual 3i SHOW being held at the Western State Bank Expo Center in Dodge City.

Vicki Broz, LMSW, LAC, Compass Behavioral Health Regional II director and Deb Moffitt, LSCSW, Family Care Clinic therapist will be presenting.

Moffitt and Broz have been diligent in working with the Ford County Sheriff Office, Ford County Fire and EMS and Dodge City Police Department to educate and provide support within the community as Ford County suicide rates increase.

Working in agriculture is accompanied by a variety of stressors on a daily basis.

This presentation will focus on identifying the symptoms of anxiety, stress and depression. By recognizing the early warning signs, individuals can begin to manage stress and maintain their physical and emotional health.

This, in turn, can improve family and work relations. Moffitt and Broz will also provide an overview of techniques that can be utilized to regulate emotions, manage stress and improve relations.

The 65th Annual 3i SHOW is being held March 21-23.

