Positive communication is taking place between Topeka's city government and the local homeless community, people from both agreed at Tuesday's city council meeting.

"We're learning from them and they're learning from us, and that's what it's all about," said Councilwoman Sylvia Ortiz.

Five members of the public — including three homeless people and one former homeless man — spoke at Tuesday's meeting, where no action was taken on a proposal put forth last May that would ban camping on public property.

Local homeless residents have expressed concerns about that measure. It now goes back to the council's public health and safety committee, where Ortiz is chairwoman.

The proposal came Tuesday before the city's governing body — which consists of the mayor and nine city council members — only because of a city rule requiring committees to either take action on proposals or provide a report about them every 90 days. The public health and safety committee last discussed the proposal on Nov. 30.

Ortiz said Tuesday she felt pleased that homeless people — and others who want to help the homeless — were getting involved. Still, she said she wanted the committee to take its time in deciding what to bring before the council.

"We're still trying to figure out what will work for us," she said. "This isn't going to be a quick turnaround."

Council members Mike Lesser and Sandra Ortiz were absent from Tuesday's meeting, which lasted one hour and 48 minutes.

The city's governing body also voted 8-0 to schedule an April 2 public hearing to accept comments about the proposed establishment of a Community Improvement District.

The CID would enable 29th St. Partners LLC to levy a 1 percent sales tax — in addition to the sales taxes they already pay — upon customers of the planned Sherwood Crossing development at the northwest corner of S.W. 29th and Wanamaker Road.

In a meeting that lasted one hour and 48 minutes, the governing body also:

• Heard Councilman Tony Emerson say he will file to run for re-election to the seat he holds representing southeast Topeka's District 4.

• Voted 8-0 to allocate transient guest tax funding totaling as much as $560,000 to the Sunflower Soccer Association.

• Took no action after hearing a report from a committee that is looking at a separate proposal regarding panhandling That proposal, which also came before that body because of the 90-day rule, now goes back before a committee of city officials and community leaders who have been discussing it.

• Discussed but took no action regarding a proposal it is expected to consider next week, which would update city ordinances to conform with state law by enabling cereal malt beverage retailers beginning April 1 to sell beer containing as much as 6 percent alcohol by volume.

• Discussed but took no action regarding city manager Brent Trout's proposed 2020-2029 Capital Improvement Plan.

• Heard Councilman Jeff Coen say he'd like to see the governing body get together some time to discuss the city's incentive policies for development.

• Heard De La Isla and Councilwoman Karen Hiller speak about the loss this community suffered as a result of Monday's death of Topeka transgender activist Stephanie Mott, who was 61.