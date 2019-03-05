Rotation grazing is recognized as a way to utilize pastures and forages more efficiently. A collaboration of experts from K-State Research and Extension, Natural Resource Conservation Service and the University of Missouri are joining together to offer a two day event. 2019 marks the 8th annual Grazing School and this year’s school will be held April 24th and 25th at the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Celebration Hall, 220 W 17th Street, in Ottawa, Kansas. The event will highlight information presented both in the classroom and in nearby pastures.

Special presenters, Mark Green, Missouri NRCS and Wesley Tucker, University of Missouri Extension Service, will be presenting and sharing their experiences each day. Mark Green will be discussing fencing options and water systems and development. Wesley Tucker will present the Economics of Grazing and will help producers with layout and design of grazing paddocks.

David Hallauer, Meadowlark Extension District, and Darren Hibdon, Frontier Extension District, will be on the program to help producers better understand how forages and grasses grow. They will discuss plant needs and the importance of rest to a plant.

Dale Blasi, Kansas State University Beef Specialist, will highlight how crop residues can be utilized by the grazing animal and what, if any, supplemental feeds are needed for various cattle production levels.

Doug Spencer, Kansas NRCS Range Specialist, will present the Art and Science of Grazing, will led a pasture allocation exercise at the farm, and will discuss Resource Inventory and Stocking Rates.

This year, the Grazing School will have a featured speaker, Joe Harner, Kansas State University Ag Engineer. Dr. Harner will talk about the importance of Low Stress Cattle Handling and what to look for when designing a facility. A demonstration utilizing a bud-box designed by Dr. Harner will highlight low stress cattle handling.

The Grazing School is designed for adult learners and is limited to a maximum of 35 farms. Registration is $60 for the first person from the farm or ranch, additional persons from the same farm is $30 each. Registration includes snacks, lunch both days, and proceedings. Registration is on a first come first serve basis.

To register and pay online please go to: http://www.frontierdistrict.k-state.edu or send your registration form and check to Frontier District Extension, PO Box 400, 128 West 15th Street, Lyndon, Kansas 66451. Questions may be directed to Rod Schaub, Frontier District Agent by calling 785.828.4438 or by email: rschaub@ksu.edu.