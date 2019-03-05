The Saline County Commission unanimously rejected a proposal Tuesday morning to reclassify 16 county roads from gravel to earth after several residents that would be affected by the changes contacted staff to discuss ways the roads are used.

Two weeks ago, the county commission tabled the proposed road reclassifications and directed staff to contact residents who would be impacted by the changes.

Road and Bridge Administrator Darren Fishel said he received calls from several property owners who said the roads are used to transport cattle, mail, and equipment, and to travel to a cell tower and between farms.

The proposed changes also included reclassifying one road from earth to gravel. Fishel said the proposed changes would save the county $10,000 to $15,000 per year.

Initial thoughts

Saline County Chairman Bob Vidricksen clarified the county was not considering closing any roads that were candidates for reclassification.

“It’s more of a paperwork function than anything,” he said. “Most of these roads are going to continue to maintained as they are at this time.”

Commissioner Jim Weese suggested roads that local residents expressed concerns about shouldn’t be reclassified from gravel to earth by the commission, but the rest should.

Vidricksen agreed with Weese’s proposal to remove roads from the list where residents have expressed concerns, but to reclassify the others.

“Those that we haven’t heard from, because we did send out letters, and everything else, it’s really not a concern to them,” he said. “Those that raised a concern, I think we need to listen to them and pull them from the list.”

Impassioned plea

Former county commissioner Craig Stephenson, a resident of rural Gypsum, said the county hasn’t tried hard enough to contact residents who would be affected by the proposed changes.

“Chairman Vidricksen, you just made a statement, and I have got to say that I was appalled,” Stephenson said. “You said you sent out letters and you didn’t have people show up. It’s 9 o’clock on a Tuesday morning. We have got livestock producers that have been trying to save their livestock. And you make a statement like that, I think you need to rethink it, and think about it hard.”

Vidricksen said his cell phone number was printed on the letter sent to residents encouraging them to contact him if they had any concerns, and that he referred those calls to Fishel.

Stephenson also said Saline County has done a poor job of maintaining its roads overall.

“As I look at the way our roads have deteriorated over the years, when I think of the county road system, whether earthen, gravel, or asphalt, it’s the largest asset we have as a county,” he said. “That is our highest dollar asset that we have, and it’s in complete disrepair at this time. Our gravel roads are terrible, and I’m not just talking about this winter and the extreme weather conditions we’ve had. This has been an ongoing thing.”

Commissioner Mike White said public perceptions regarding the condition of county roads varies considerably.

“I’ve got one neighbor that says the roads are the best they’ve been in years and the next neighbor says they are the worst they have ever been,” he said. “It’s a subjective call and mother nature plays a big role, no different than in the agriculture sector, and it’s difficult.”

Final vote

The commission voted 4 to 0 to remove from the table the proposal to reclassify county roads. Stephenson discussed his concerns with Fishel after the public forum.

During the following study session, however, the commission had to vote again because it hadn’t followed the proper procedure which required two separate motions.

The commission voted 4-0 to remove the proposal from the table, and then voted 4-0 to deny the proposal to reclassify the roads. Vidricksen accepted responsibility for the procedural mistake.