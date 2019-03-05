A Reno County prosecutor dismissed charges this week in a felony blackmail case that’s indirectly tied to the February firing of a Hutchinson police officer.

Reno County Assistant District Attorney Andrew Davison advised District Judge Joseph McCarville that the victim in the case against Richard Perry, 40, did not wish to pursue the charges.

A separate case against Perry on two counts of felony stalking involving different victims, meanwhile, remains active. The state failed to subpoena witnesses for Monday’s preliminary hearing in the case, but McCarville agreed to grant the state a continuance to March 28.

After Monday’s hearing, the victim in the blackmail case, Erin Willenborg, told The News she believed Perry’s claim that his computer was hacked and someone else sent a nude photo to her employer that Perry had taken of her and that were on his computer – though she didn’t know who or why.

Perry, the woman’s ex-boyfriend, previously threatened to distribute the photos, she said. But, he called the police and reported the computer hacking before the images were discovered.

Perry said he was able to show officers that someone was in control of his computer and that he was hacked at least twice, in August and September.

After Willenborg, 31, made the initial report, former Det. Jamie Schoenhoff was assigned the case and contacted her.

“From the minute he called he clearly had no interest in investigating the case,” Willenborg said. Instead, he began a text message exchange that Willenborg – though she participated in it until learning from Schoenhoff that he was married – found inappropriate.

The exchange last September included indirect sexual references and requests by the officer for more photos of Willenborg.

The woman didn’t share the texts with authorities, however, until after Perry was arrested in late January – after she previously had told investigators she wasn’t interested in pursuing the case.

She then contacted police administrators on a Friday. She said a KBI investigator interviewed her, and by the following Wednesday, Schoenhoff was fired.

Hutchinson Police Chief Jeffrey Hooper confirmed Tuesday that the exchange with Willenborg, “that and other information,” led to Schoenhoff’s termination.

Asked how the firing of the 20-year police veteran would impact other cases in which Schoenhoff is a primary witness, Hooper said that would be up to the District Attorney’s office.

“I haven’t spoken to the DA’s office about it,” he said. “I know he testified at a hearing last week. I’m sure they’ll review any open cases and make a determination on whether to dismiss them or not. It’s entirely up to them.”