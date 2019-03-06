A Kansas House legislative committee recently recognized the extra costs of administering the death penalty. However, the extra expense of trials, appeal after appeal, attorney fees, and procedures to fulfill the requirements of fairness in capital cases was brushed aside.

It was suggested that the assumed “closure” for victims’ families and the deterrence effect of such harsh punishment were worth the added expense. Not arguing for now whether there is evidence that executions bring closure or deter crime, we need to face the priority question: Is spending scarce state funds on likely ineffective executions more important than using that money for adequate salaries to attract good prison officers, for desperately needed inmate vocational training, and youth crime prevention?

A legislature with big budget problems should think of the most important ways to use our tax money.

Stanley Bohn

North Newton