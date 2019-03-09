South Hutchinson United Methodist Church reminds you to "Spring Forward" and set your clock ahead 1 hour tonight. Our Youth Group will be serving a light breakfast "Garden of Feedin'" at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Donations are accepted, and proceeds will be used to fund their activities. At 9:15 a.m., the Rev. Claire will lead a Lenten book study. Worship service is at 10:30 a.m. Our March community soup supper will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13. The menu includes chicken noodle soup, salad, dessert and beverages. Donations are accepted, but not required. Come and enjoy the food, fun and fellowship

Join First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Sherman, this first Sunday in Lent as Keith Neill brings a message from Matthew 5:13-16, “Shine Bright,” at the traditional services at 8:15 and 10:30 a.m., or the 9 a.m. contemporary service. ReFresh Café will be open from 8:45 to 10:15 a.m. Adult Christian education begins at 9:30 a.m. This year’s first Lenten lunch will be at noon on Wednesday. The theme is “The Jesus Creed.” David Dubovich, pastor of Park Place Christian Church, will speak on the subject, “God is One,” based on Mark 12:28-29. Call or email your reservations by noon on Monday to 620-665-5549 or rita@fpchutch.org.

New Life Christian Church, 2928 N Hendricks, invites you to join us in worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Pastor John Frey continues the sermon series on the parables of Jesus. This Sunday the parable will be “The Tenant Farmers,” taken from Luke 20:9-19, Mark 12:1-12. A Study Guide will be available. Wednesday Night Bible Study is at 7 p.m. The Bible Study this week will follow Sunday’s Sermon text (The Tenant Farmers, taken from Luke 20:9-19, Mark 12:1-12) in deeper detail. Sunday’s Study Guide will be the foundation of our discussion. City Wide Prayer Gathering meets Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome to come and praise, give thanks and pray for revival and unity among the Congregations of Christ within our community.

The public is invited to the Free Family Health Fair from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 30 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds, Sunflower South Building. Screenings include skin cancer, fasting lipid cholesterol, fasting blood sugar, carotid doppler, breast cancer exams/education, dental cancer screenings, heart risk, diabetic foot care, sleep diagnostic, ask a pharmacist, BMI, COPD, hearing, vision, and blood pressures. No appointments are necessary. For information, call Susan Puls at 620-728-9480.

You are welcome to join us at First Baptist Church, 800 N. Main, for Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:45 a.m., then join us for a fellowship dinner following morning worship.

New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 700 E 25th, welcomes all to worship at 9:30 a.m. A time of coffee and fellowship follows with Sunday School at 10:50 a.m. The Rev. Jon Grissom will be guest pastor and bring a message titled "When God Turns Imperfections Into Hallmarks." Scripture text will be read from Judges 3:12-30. Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. will be a Lenten soup supper followed by a special music presentation. Daylight savings time begins this weekend so remember to set your clocks forward an hour. The church phone number is 620-662-9439.

The community is invited to First Christian Church, 15 E. Fifth Ave., for performances by the Wichita Caledonian Pipes & Drums on Sunday, March 10. The group will perform highland bagpipe music in traditional dress at the 10:45 a.m. worship service, as well as at noon at a potato bar lunch in the fellowship hall. A free-will offering will be accepted at the lunch for the performers. The group has marched in Fourth of July parades in Boston and Philadelphia, performed a concert on the USS Constitution, produced a CD and competed in Colorado, Missouri and Arkansas.

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 140 E. 30th Ave., will have services at 5:30 p.m. today in the Parish Hall and 10 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. Don't forget to Spring Forward on Sunday, March 10! The Sr. VIP lunch is at noon Wednesday. Please bring a covered dish to share. Emanuel's Wednesday Lenten Soup Supper begins at 5:45 p.m. each Wednesday in Lent. The offerings from the soup suppers and the loose offerings from Wednesday worship will benefit the agency/ministry designated for that evening. Our midweek Lenten services begin at 7 p.m. around the theme of "The Stones Would Shout." Elizabeth Circle meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Looking ahead, the Jr./Sr. High will have its Murder Mystery Night beginning at 5 p.m. March 17.

Southern Gospel Music featuring the “Gospelaires” a mixed quartet of four-part harmony from Central Illinois will be at First Mennonite Church, 1718 W Pretty Prairie Rd., Pretty Prairie, at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 10. This quartet was formed over 20 years ago when brother/sister group members were asked to provide special music for a Sunday morning worship service. They have held successful benefit concerts for the area's private Christian elementary school that has grown from a student body of 27 students to around 100 the last few years. This group also has hosted the Community Gospel Sings in the Park during summer months inviting other groups and singers from all walks of life to share their music. The Gospelaires have completed a recording project which will be available to purchase. Members of the group are Daryl Birkey, Kevin Litwiller, Deb Stalter and KaEllen Schrag.

This morning from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church we will host a Lenten Quiet Day. All are welcome to come spend some time with Jesus. Sunday services are at 8 and 10:15 a.m. with fellowship and snack time in the Parish Hall after the second service. The youth will be serving breakfast at 9 a.m. Brotherhood of St. Andrew will meet at noon. During the season of Lent, Evening Prayer will be held in the Chapel at 5:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. Wednesday Chapel services are at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. During Lent private confession will be at 6 p.m. Daughters of the King meet at 4:45 p.m. and UTX youth group meet at 6:30 p.m. The Lenten Study: Learning How to Forgive will be held in the Conference Room at 6:30 p.m. Stations of the Cross is at 5:30 p.m. each Friday evening during Lent. Visitors are welcome at all services at Grace Episcopal Church. We are located on the corner of 20th and Main at 2 Hyde Park Dr.

On March 13 at First Mennonite Church, 52 Rambler Rd Hutchinson, join us in a conversation about migration, including learning from Mennonite Central Committee's exhibit "People on the Move" (in Spanish and English) that will be on display. This exhibit reminds us of the issues that push and pull people to move, whether voluntarily or involuntarily. We will also remember that "in the Bible, the people of God were called to remember their story of migration and to safeguard the well-being of the widows, the orphans and foreigners among them." Our conversation will include sharing about our own family's migration stories, and our meal will be a potluck to which you are invited to bring food to share that is connected to your family’s story and heritage. The meal is from 5:30-6:15 p.m. and the program is from 6:20-7:20 p.m. The office phone number is 620-662-9385.

Crafting Saturdays is for anyone in the Hutchinson community to come together to share resources, ideas and spend time in fellowship doing what they love -- crafting. Bring your supplies and join the fun at First Christian Church, 15 E. Fifth Ave. Some of the crafts include scrapbooking, card making, quilting, needlework, crocheting/knitting and more. You are asked to bring your own supplies and be responsible for your own items. Please bring a snack to share with others. A large kitchen is available for use, as well as extension cords, power strips and wi-fi. The group meets the third Saturday of every month, March 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come for a few hours or stay all day. Games, prizes and make-and-take workshops offered. Call First Christian Church to reserve a spot or for more information at 620-662-6622.