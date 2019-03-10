People wishing to experience a unique view of the downtown Topeka area while also getting some exercise after a long, cold winter may want to check out an event scheduled for next month in the capital city.

The seventh annual Bridge2Bridge 5K Run-Walk will take place Saturday, April 13, starting and finishing at 515 S. Kansas Ave.

The run portion of the event will begin at 9 a.m., and the walking portion will commence at 9:15 a.m. Check-in will precede the race and walk at 8 a.m.

The chip-timed event is certified by USA Track & Field. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female runners.

Sponsored by Downtown Topeka Inc., the event is billed as the city's only "urban" 5K event. Runners will follow a course that takes them beneath the Polk-Quincy Viaduct and over both the Topeka Boulevard and Kansas Avenue bridges, both of which span the Kansas River.

The event started in 2013 as a project of the Downtown Class of Leadership Greater Topeka and has been held each year since.

"It's always a great event," said Vince Frye, president and chief executive officer of Downtown Topeka Inc. "It's really the first major 5K of the year."

Frye said the event is particularly appealing to people who have been "sitting around during the winter" and are eager to get some exercise as the weather begins to warm up.

Proceeds from the event help fund free events sponsored by Downtown Topeka Inc. throughout the year. Additionally, a local nonprofit organization also receives a portion of the proceeds from each year's event.

This year's beneficiary will be Project Forward, a mentoring recruitment program that will hold a two-day event June 7 and 8. Project Forward is under the leadership of SJ Hazim.

Among agencies taking part in the Project Forward event in June will be GraceMed. Alice Weingartner, director of community development for GraceMed, said the agency will provide health and wellness checks at the event.

Registration for the Bridge2Bridge run and walk is $25 before 8 a.m. April 5 and will include a T-shirt. Registration between 8:01 a.m. April 5 and 8 a.m. April 12 also is $25, but doesn't include a T-shirt. On-site registration starting at 8 a.m. the day of the event will be $35 and doesn't include a T-shirt.