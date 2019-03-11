Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.14; Corn $3.45; Milo $3.05; Soybeans $7.84
PCP prices: Wheat $3.99; Corn $3.43; Milo/cwt. $5.37; Soybeans $8.02
Scoular: Wheat $4.19; Corn $3.75; Milo $3.45; Soybeans $8.39
