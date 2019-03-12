Staff reports

Tuesday

Mar 12, 2019 at 8:15 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.09; Corn $3.43; Milo $3.03; Soybeans $7.81

PCP prices: Wheat $3.95; Corn $3.41; Milo/cwt. $5.34; Soybeans $7.99

Scoular: Wheat $4.14; Corn $3.73; Milo $3.43; Soybeans $8.35