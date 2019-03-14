The Fort Leavenworth Spouses Club Scholarship application is now available online at http://www.fortleavenworthspousesclub.org/scholarships-3/. Applicants must be family members of or members of the FLSC who are pursuing higher education. Applications must be postmarked by March 15. For more information, e-mail the scholarship chair at scholarshipFLSC@gmail.com.

The Soldier for Life - Transition Assistance Program’s Advanced Linkedin Seminar is 1:30-3:50 p.m. March 15 in room 131 of the Resiliency Center. Attendees will learn how to best use the advanced components of LinkedIn. Attendees must have a LinkedIn profile and a basic knowledge of the site. For more information, assistance in setting up a profile or to reserve a seat, call 684-2227. Space is limited.

Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship program Applications for the 2019 second cohort are being accepted through March 15. For more information, visit https://www.uschamberfoundation.org/corporate-fellowship-program-0, call 684-8999 or attend an informational brief at noon on Mondays in room 277 of the Resiliency Center. The next cohort starts May 8.

Soldier For Life - Transition Assistance Program workshops are mandatory for all military personnel transitioning from active-duty service. The workshops are also available to spouses of transitioning military on a space-available basis. TAP workshops are five days from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Upcoming workshops are March 18-22, April 1-5 and April 22-26. For more information, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

The Hiring Our Heroes Military Spouse Economic Empowerment Zones Launch is 10 a.m. to noon March 20 at the Riverfront Community Center, 123 S. Esplanade Street, Leavenworth. The Empowerment Zone will connect military spouses with potential employers and provide networking skills, career advice and the opportunity to receive employment-related services. For more information or to sign up, visit https://events.hiring ourheroes.org/d/86q0mm/.

The Hiring Our Heroes Military spouse Amplify Event is 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 21-22 at the Frontier Conference Center. The free event is designed to help military spouses become more competitive in their current profession and develop skills to break into a new profession. For more information, e-mail Amanda Crowe at acrowe@uschamber.com. To register for the event, visit http://hiringourheroes.org/amplify.

The Command and General Staff College’s Cultural and Area Studies Office presents the panel "Cultural and 'Soft Power' Influences of China and Russia in the Americas" ” from 1-3 p.m. March 28 in Arnold Conference Room at the Lewis and Clark Center. The panel will be recorded and presented on the CASO website at http://usacac.army.mil/organizations/cace/lrec.

The Soldier for Life - Transition Assistance Program offers a monthly Federal Application Seminar on submitting applications using the USAJobs website. The Civilian Personnel Advisory Center will provide instruction. The seminar covers navigating the USAJobs portal and preparing a resumé to apply for government employment. Classes are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 28, April 18, May 30 and June 20 in room 131 of the Resiliency Center. For more information, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

The Soldier for Life - Transition Assistance Program will host HIGHER Education Workshops from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 9-10, June 4-5, Aug. 6-7 and Oct. 1-2 in room 131 of the Resiliency Center. For more information, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and the Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program will sponsor a Career and Education Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9 at the Frontier Conference Center. The fair is open to all active duty, guard, reserve, retirees, veterans, family members and Department of the Army civilians. For more information, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

The Fort Leavenworth Housing Services Office and Army Community Service will present a brown-bag Home Buying Seminar from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 10 in room 106 of the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. The free seminar is available to all service members and Department of Defense civilians assigned to Fort Leavenworth. To sign up, call the Housing Services Office at 684-3052 or 684-5673 or e-mail usarmy.leavenworth.imcom-central.mbx.hso@mail.mil with the subject line: “Home Buying Seminar 2019.”

Upcoming Entrepreneur Workshops are from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 11-12, June 6-7, Aug. 8-9 and Oct. 3-4 in room 131 of the Resiliency Center. The workshop explains the basics of developing a business plan, legal and financial aspects of business ownership, advantages and disadvantages of purchasing a franchise, help available and how to overcome stress. For more information or to reserve a seat, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

The Department of Labor is providing a Career exploration and planning track workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 16-17, June 18-19, Aug. 13-14 and Oct. 9-10 in room 131 of the Resiliency Center. The workshop helps build a personalized career development assessment of occupational interests and abilities, and participants will learn to use self-sustaining tools to narrow their career focus by establishing achievable career goals and self-development strategies. For more information or to sign up, call 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

The next Newcomer’s Orientation is 8:30-11 a.m. May 7 at the Frontier Conference Center. The orientation is for all new military, Department of the Army civilians and family members who arrived on Fort Leavenworth between Feb. 1 and May 1. Orientations are offered quarterly and cover postwide information. For more information, call 684-0051 or e-mail lisa.a.scott69.civ@mail.mil.