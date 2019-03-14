The Fort Leavenworth Commissary’s National Nutrition Month Commissary Tours led by a registered dietician are at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. today at the Commissary.

The Fort Leavenworth Historical Society presentation History vs. Hollywood: “Memphis Belle" is at 7 p.m. today in the Jahn Room of the Leavenworth Public Library. For more information, call (913) 682-5666.

The Adjutant General Corps Regimental Association Pony Express Chapter will have an activation ceremony and new member luncheon at 11:30 a.m. March 21 in the deCavagnial Room at the Frontier Conference Center. Members are encouraged to submit ideas for a chapter crest to AGCRA.PonyExpress@gmail.com by March 15.

The Friends of the Frontier Army Museum’s Night at the Museum is 6-8:30 p.m. March 22. For more information or to sign up, visit ffam.us.

The Family Advocacy Program will be Planting Pinwheels around post in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month and the Month of the Military Child in April from noon to 4:30 p.m. March 29. To volunteer to help, call 684-2808. Pinwheels will be removed April 30Post Activities Information and Registration Day and Kids’ Festival is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 13 at Harney Sports Complex. For more information or to become a PAIR Day vendor, call 684-1674.

The Army Community Service Volunteer Recognition Ceremony is at 1 p.m. April 18 at the Frontier Conference Center. For more information, call 684-3825.

The Postwide Yard Sale is at 8 a.m. April 27. For more information, call 684-1674.

The Special operations forces Formal is at 5 p.m. April 27 at the Westin Kansas City Hotel at Crown Center in Kansas City, Mo. Tickets are $65 per person and must be purchased by March 22. Tickets are available by calling Lt. Col. Brion Youtz at 684-3741 or e-mail brion.d.youtz.mil@mail.mil.

The Friends of the Frontier Army Museum Tour of Historic Homes is from 1-5 p.m. April 28. The cost for the tour is $20. Tickets are available at the Frontier Army Museum and online at www.ffam.us. All ticket sales are final.

The Command and General Staff College Spring Sustainment Formal is at 5:30 p.m. May 3 at the Embassy Suites, Kansas City Airport. Tickets are $35 per person. Child care is available for ages 6 weeks to 5 years old at the Child Development Center. Pre-register children by April 19 by calling 684-5138. Tickets can be purchased from Department of Logistics and Resource Operations instructors. For more information, call Maj. John Ganal at 684-3166 or Capt. Dell Robinson at 684-4438.

The Fort Leavenworth Commissary’s sidewalk sale is 9 a.m. May 1 to 5 p.m. May 4.

Leisure Travel Services has discounted tickets and special offers for military, family members, retirees and DoD civilians. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 310 McPherson Ave. Call 684-2580 or visit https://leavenworth.army.mwr.com/programs/leisure-travel-services.