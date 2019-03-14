The Fort Leavenworth Thrift Shop will be open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 19. Regular store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Consignments are taken until 12:30 p.m. when the shop is open.

The Visitor Control Center will be closed Sundays starting March 24. Regular hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The facility is closed on all federal holidays except Memorial Day. After hours, visitors to Fort Leavenworth must obtain a visitor pass in advance or be escorted by a uniformed military member or spouse, a military retiree or spouse, or DoD civilian.

The Fort Leavenworth Tax Assistance Center is open for appointments and for E-5 and below drop-offs. Regular hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 1-4 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 684-4986, visit https://usacac.army.mil/about-cac/staff/sja/taxes or visit the Tax Center at 615 McClellan Ave.

The Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility at 510 Organ Ave. has new hours of operation. The FLSF is closed Monday and Tuesday, open 2-6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, open noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and open 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit www.flsf.petfinder.com for updates and profiles on adoptable pets. Call 684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information.

The Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility’s new e-mail address is fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com. The old e-mail, ftleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com, can no longer be accessed. Be sure to spell out FLSF entirely so that your message will be received. Call 684-4939 for more information. Visit www.flsf.petfinder.com for updates and to see pets currently available for adoption.

Claims for damage to household goods are handled by the U.S. Army Claims Service Center for Personnel Claims Supports in Fort Knox, Ky. The Fort Leavenworth Claims Office is only available to assist claimants to effectively contact the USARCS-CPCS with a claim. For more information, call 684-4913.

Commissary hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday with no early bird shopping; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday with 8-10 a.m. early bird shopping; and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday with 7-9 a.m. early bird shopping.

The standard meal rates for cash- paying customers at the dining facility are $3.45 for breakfast, $5.60 for lunch, $4.85 for dinner and $9.05 for holiday meals. The drive through is open 4:30-9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and 4-6 p.m. Weekday dine-in hours are 6:30-8 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 5-6:30 p.m. Weekend dine-in hours are 8-9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 5-6:30 p.m. Grab-and-go hours are 8-9 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. Grab-and-go is closed for dinner weekends and holidays.

Department of Defense policy prohibits the use of CBD oil and other hemp-based products, natural or synthetic, by service members.

The Suicide Prevention Program offers classes to help identify high-risk behaviors and apply suicide intervention skills. Call the Army Substance Abuse Program at 684-2874 for more information. National and local resources include the Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), http://suicidepreventionlifeline.org; MilitaryOneSource, 1-800-342-9647, http://www.militaryonesource.mil; Behavioral Health Social Work Services, 684-6771; Garrison Chaplain’s Office, 684-2210 on weekdays, (913) 683-2158 after duty hours; Missouri’s School Violence Hotline, 1-866-748-7047; and Kansas Bullying Prevention Hotline, 1-800-332-6378 or 1-800-CHILDREN.