A Salina woman was arrested Thursday after police found her hiding in the Salina Public Library after closing time with a book bag full of library items.

According to a report by Capt. Gary Hanus of the Salina Police Department, police were called to the library, 301 W. Elm, in response to a motion sensor being tripped at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, a half-hour after the library had closed for the evening.

After a search, police located Elissa Quijas, 29, of Salina, in the library with a cloth library book bag containing a Kindle eBook, DVD and four books as well as a second book bag, Hanus said Quijas gave several different names, dates of birth and social security numbers when questioned by officers.

A library employee arrived shortly thereafter and identified the items in Quijas' possession as belonging to the library, Hanus said.

Quijas was arrested and faces recommended charges of burglary, attempted theft and felony interference with a law enforcement officer.