With spring in the air, now is the time to go through some of those items no longer in use around the house.

This Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the 4-H building on Park Street, Numana will be hosting a community auction.

Numana is asking for any donated items of gently-used furniture, antiques, quilts, bicycles, yard items and/or decorative art.

According to its website, Numana is a non-profit 501(c)(3) public charity formed in August 2008, as an international hunger relief organization based out of El Dorado, Kansas.

Since its first food-packaging event in 2009, Numana has gone on to package more than 40 million meals to feed the hungry worldwide.

Items to be donated for the auction can be delivered to the 4-H building on Thursday, March 21 or Friday, March 22, from 5 to 7 p.m.

To list an item for the sale bill, call 620-338-5001.

