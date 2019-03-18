

Steven Michael Farney at Rotary: 11:45 a.m. today, Atrium Hotel & Conference Center, 1400 N Lorraine St, Hutchinson. Since 2006, Steven Michael Farney has become recognized as one of the leading authorities on basketball history in the State of Kansas. He has authored four books and numerous newspaper stories and magazine articles on the subject.

First United Methodist Disaster Relief Fundraiser: 4:30 to 8 p.m. today, Pizza Ranch, 1805 East 17th Ave., Hutchinson. Please join the First United Methodists UMCOR (United Methodists Committee on Relief) volunteers for their fundraiser at Pizza Ranch. They will be your servers for tips and Pizza Ranch will donate a percentage of every sale with a fundraiser flyer turned in or just show us the event picture from your smartphone. UMCOR shows up for disaster relief throughout the world.

2019 Farm2U: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Kansas State Fairgrounds. Reno County Farm Bureau Association hosts Hutchinson-area third graders for a day to learn about agriculture and how it touches there lives. Includes a workshop for teachers to learn about agriculture and how they can take it back to the classroom.

