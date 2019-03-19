A Jetmore man died Monday morning when his car went left of center on a highway in Hodgeman County and collided with a truck, then overturned in a roadside ditch.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported the fatal crash occurred at 11:40 a.m. about 6 miles east of Jetmore on K-156 highway.

The patrol reported Aaron Christopher Shelton, 27, of Jetmore, was westbound on K-156 in a 2008 Chevrolet Impala when he went left of center and struck an eastbound 1984 Ford truck driven by Barbara Cossman, 59, also of Jetmore.

After impact, Shelton’s car spun off into the north ditch and came to rest on its top.

Shelton, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Cossman, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, wasn't injured.