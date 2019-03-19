The Senate took a historic vote to reject President Trump’s emergency declaration. I would like to commend Sen. Jerry Moran for his vote on this issue. In his statements, he made clear that he supports Trump’s wall and the need for border security, but he maintained his oath of office to support and defend the Constitution of the United States and to support Congress’s role in making appropriations. He stood against executive overreach.

Sen. Pat Roberts and Rep. Roger Marshall did not maintain their oaths of office. I was particularly upset with Marshall after receiving his electronic newsletter.

On this issue, Rep. Marshall says, "I am beside myself that the Senate voted to block the president’s national emergency declaration this week. Time and time again, this administration has outlined the clear threat that our broken immigration system poses. I want to FIX this problem. I long for a day where our borders are secure AND our nation’s applications backlog is manageable, so that people pursuing the American dream can come to our country the RIGHT way.

Washington has a habit of making the simple, complicated. Leaders make the complicated, simple. You’re either for securing our borders and keeping Americans safe, or you aren’t. I stand with the President."

The situation is simple, but Rep. Marshall is wrong in his conclusions. We are a country of laws, and we have documents that set out our form of government and clearly state the powers provided to each of our three co-equal branches of government.

Unfortunately, Rep. Marshall either does not understand Article 1 of the Constitution, which gives the power of appropriations to Congress and only Congress or he is choosing to ignore the Constitution and pledge his allegiance to the president, a man, rather than our country and its founding documents.

I would like to point out that members of Congress do not swear an oath to the president of the United States. They swear to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

President Trump declared a national emergency in order to get funding for his border wall on the exact same day that he signed into law the appropriations measure that denied him the funding.

The president is trying to use this emergency declaration to circumvent Congress. The Emergency Declaration Act was supposed to be used only when Congress does not have time to act. That is not the case with these circumstances.

Pam McGlynn, Manhattan